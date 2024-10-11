Go Eleven Ducati “really close” to WorldSBK 2025 rider announcement

“We’re really near, we’re really close to the last decision.”

Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

The Go Eleven Ducati team is still without confirmation of its 2025 WorldSBK rider line-up, but is closing in on the decision.

With only two rounds remaining in the 2023 season, the Go Eleven team is up against it to announce its 2025 line-up in time to be ready for the first test of 2025 post-race after next weekend’s Jerez Round.

“We’re really near, we’re really close to the last decision,” Go Eleven team manager Denis Sacchetti told WorldSBK.com during practice at this weekend’s Estoril World Superbike round.

“We’re not ready yet to say anything. We’re really close and I think in a few days, everyone will know our future.”

MGM needs “one more week”

The Bonovo Action MGM team, which currently fields Soctt Redding and Garrett Gerloff on BMW machinery, is one of the other teams yet to confirm its 2025 WorldSBK line-up.

Having confirmed earlier in the year that it will leave BMW in 2025, the rumours have suggested that the MGM team will switch to Ducati machinery next year.

This was confirmed on Friday in Estoril, when Michaell Galinski, owner of the Bonovo Action MGM BMW team, spoke to WorldSBK.com during practice for this weekend’s Estoril Round, although he could not make any announcements regarding riders.

“No news but I’m pretty sure we’ll be able to say next week,” Galinski said.

“Everything is organised that we’ll go to Ducati. That was clear and the bikes are ordered.

“For the rider, I think we need one more week. We will see.”

