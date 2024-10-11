Yamaha WorldSBK boss admits Dominique Aegerter shoulder “still not strong enough”

Dominique Aegerter returns from a right shoulder injury this weekend at the Estoril World Superbike round.

Dominique Aegerter, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Dominique Aegerter returns to WorldSBK this weekend at the Estoril Round, two months after he last raced at Portimao.

Aegerter suffered right shoulder injuries in a motocross crash while he was training before the WorldSBK French Round at Magny-Cours at the beginning of September.

The Swiss rider was replaced by Alessandro Delbianco in France, and then by Marvin Fritz at Cremona and then Aragon.

Aegerter returns this weekend, although there are still doubts about his fitness, as suggested by Andrea Dosoli on Friday in Estoril.

“We’re really happy that he’s back because he’s had serious injuries,” Dosoli WorldSBK.com during FP1 in Estoril, regarding Aegerter.

“He’s been working hard to heal and recover quickly. I just spoke to him, and the shoulder is still not strong enough. Most probably, starting wet will probably help him.”

Dosoli also gave a small update on the plans for the GRT Yamaha team for next year, although nothing has yet been signed. As it stands, the futures of both Remy Gardner and the aforementioned Aegerter remain unconfirmed.

“About the future, as I’ve said before, we’d like to confirm our riders and we are working on this,” Dosoli said, before assuring: “We’ll let you know soon.”

