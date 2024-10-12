Estoril World Superbike Superpole Results: Razgatlioglu steals pole with last lap charge
Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole session at the Estoril World Superbike round.
Toprak Razgatlioglu returned to pole position in WorldSBK Superpole at the Estoril World Superbike round.
The Turkish rider was late to set a lap time, and didn't have one with six minutes to go. In three laps, Razgatlioglu improved to the second row, then to second place, and finally to pole position in what was a drying session, but not one which ever threatened the need for slick tyres.
Danilo Petrucci almost reclaimed pole from Razgatlioglu with his final lap, but a mistake in the final sector cost him by 0.082 seconds. He's now finished second in all four sessions this weekend.
Jonathan Rea was third-fastest having set the early pace, and the only rider to join Petrucci and Razgatlioglu in the 1:52s.
Andrea Locatelli took fourth place, ahead of Nicolo Bulega and Michael van der Mark.
Sam Lowes was seventh-fastest ahead of Tarran Mackenzie, who once again displayed his wet weather proficiency. Alex Lowes finished the session ninth, despite crashing early on, before he'd set a lap time.
Axel Bassani rounded out the top 10, ahead of Alvaro Bautista who crashed in the final two minutes at turn six. Andrea Iannone will complete row four for Race 1 and Sunday morning's Superpole Race.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Superpole Result | Rd 11/12
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:52.430
|2
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:52.512
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:52.939
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:53.357
|5
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:53.429
|6
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:53.628
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:53.673
|8
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:53.796
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:53.937
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:54.049
|11
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:54.239
|12
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:54.516
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:54.575
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:54.678
|15
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:55.252
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:55.262
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:55.887
|18
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:56.346
|19
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:56.764
|20
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:57.623
|21
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:57.941
|22
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:58.107
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:58.407
|24
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2:00.479