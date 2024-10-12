Estoril World Superbike Superpole Results: Razgatlioglu steals pole with last lap charge

Toprak Razgatlioglu returned to pole position in WorldSBK Superpole at the Estoril World Superbike round.

The Turkish rider was late to set a lap time, and didn't have one with six minutes to go. In three laps, Razgatlioglu improved to the second row, then to second place, and finally to pole position in what was a drying session, but not one which ever threatened the need for slick tyres.

Danilo Petrucci almost reclaimed pole from Razgatlioglu with his final lap, but a mistake in the final sector cost him by 0.082 seconds. He's now finished second in all four sessions this weekend.

Jonathan Rea was third-fastest having set the early pace, and the only rider to join Petrucci and Razgatlioglu in the 1:52s.

Andrea Locatelli took fourth place, ahead of Nicolo Bulega and Michael van der Mark.

Sam Lowes was seventh-fastest ahead of Tarran Mackenzie, who once again displayed his wet weather proficiency. Alex Lowes finished the session ninth, despite crashing early on, before he'd set a lap time.

Axel Bassani rounded out the top 10, ahead of Alvaro Bautista who crashed in the final two minutes at turn six. Andrea Iannone will complete row four for Race 1 and Sunday morning's Superpole Race.