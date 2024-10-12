Estoril World Superbike Superpole Results: Razgatlioglu steals pole with last lap charge

Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole session at the Estoril World Superbike round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu returned to pole position in WorldSBK Superpole at the Estoril World Superbike round.

The Turkish rider was late to set a lap time, and didn't have one with six minutes to go. In three laps, Razgatlioglu improved to the second row, then to second place, and finally to pole position in what was a drying session, but not one which ever threatened the need for slick tyres.

Danilo Petrucci almost reclaimed pole from Razgatlioglu with his final lap, but a mistake in the final sector cost him by 0.082 seconds. He's now finished second in all four sessions this weekend.

Jonathan Rea was third-fastest having set the early pace, and the only rider to join Petrucci and Razgatlioglu in the 1:52s.

Andrea Locatelli took fourth place, ahead of Nicolo Bulega and Michael van der Mark.

Sam Lowes was seventh-fastest ahead of Tarran Mackenzie, who once again displayed his wet weather proficiency. Alex Lowes finished the session ninth, despite crashing early on, before he'd set a lap time.

Axel Bassani rounded out the top 10, ahead of Alvaro Bautista who crashed in the final two minutes at turn six. Andrea Iannone will complete row four for Race 1 and Sunday morning's Superpole Race.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Superpole Result | Rd 11/12
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:52.430
2Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:52.512
3Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:52.939
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:53.357
5Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:53.429
6Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:53.628
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:53.673
8Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:53.796
9Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:53.937
10Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:54.049
11Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:54.239
12Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:54.516
13Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:54.575
14Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:54.678
15Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:55.252
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:55.262
17Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:55.887
18Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:56.346
19Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:56.764
20Luca BernardiSMRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:57.623
21Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:57.941
22Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:58.107
23Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:58.407
24Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R12:00.479

