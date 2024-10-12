Estoril World Superbike FP3 Results: Jonathan Rea fastest in damp Saturday morning practice
Full results from the WorldSBK FP3 session at the Estoril World Superbike round.
Jonathan Rea was fastest in WorldSBK FP3 at Estoril as rain returned to the Portuguese venue.
The Yamaha rider spent much of his session riding around Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista, and showed once again is proficiency in wet conditions by ending Saturday morning on top, just as he'd qualified on pole in the wet in Assen.
Danilo Petrucci made it three-for-three on second places in free practice sessions this weekend; he was two-tenths behind Rea and 0.010 seconds in front of Toprak Razgatlioglu in third place.
Michael van der Mark was over a second further back of his BMW teammate in fourth place, while Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top five.
Andrea Locatelli was sixth, ahead of Xavi Vierge, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Nicolo Bulega, and Remy Gardner.
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP3 Result | Rd 11/12
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:53.126
|2
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:53.358
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:53.368
|4
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:54.386
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:54.410
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:54.454
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:54.832
|8
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:55.425
|9
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:55.553
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:55.960
|11
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:55.966
|12
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:56.236
|13
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:56.279
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:56.506
|15
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:57.728
|16
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:57.948
|17
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:59.248
|18
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:59.412
|19
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2:00.885
|20
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|No Time Set
|21
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|22
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|23
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|No Time Set
|24
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|No Time Set