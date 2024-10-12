Estoril World Superbike FP3 Results: Jonathan Rea fastest in damp Saturday morning practice

Full results from the WorldSBK FP3 session at the Estoril World Superbike round.

Jonathan Rea, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea was fastest in WorldSBK FP3 at Estoril as rain returned to the Portuguese venue.

The Yamaha rider spent much of his session riding around Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista, and showed once again is proficiency in wet conditions by ending Saturday morning on top, just as he'd qualified on pole in the wet in Assen.

Danilo Petrucci made it three-for-three on second places in free practice sessions this weekend; he was two-tenths behind Rea and 0.010 seconds in front of Toprak Razgatlioglu in third place.

Michael van der Mark was over a second further back of his BMW teammate in fourth place, while Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top five. 

Andrea Locatelli was sixth, ahead of Xavi Vierge, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Nicolo Bulega, and Remy Gardner.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP3 Result | Rd 11/12

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:53.126
2Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:53.358
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:53.368
4Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:54.386
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:54.410
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:54.454
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:54.832
8Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:55.425
9Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:55.553
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:55.960
11Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:55.966
12Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:56.236
13Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:56.279
14Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:56.506
15Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:57.728
16Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:57.948
17Luca BernardiSMRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:59.248
18Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:59.412
19Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R12:00.885
20Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RRNo Time Set
21Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
22Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
23Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RRNo Time Set
24Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRNo Time Set

