Estoril World Superbike FP3 Results: Jonathan Rea fastest in damp Saturday morning practice

Jonathan Rea was fastest in WorldSBK FP3 at Estoril as rain returned to the Portuguese venue.

The Yamaha rider spent much of his session riding around Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista, and showed once again is proficiency in wet conditions by ending Saturday morning on top, just as he'd qualified on pole in the wet in Assen.

Danilo Petrucci made it three-for-three on second places in free practice sessions this weekend; he was two-tenths behind Rea and 0.010 seconds in front of Toprak Razgatlioglu in third place.

Michael van der Mark was over a second further back of his BMW teammate in fourth place, while Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top five.

Andrea Locatelli was sixth, ahead of Xavi Vierge, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Nicolo Bulega, and Remy Gardner.