Remy Gardner out of Estoril World Superbike after Race 1 crash

Remy Gardner will not take part in the remainder of this weekend’s Estoril World Superbike round after picking up an injury in WorldSBK Race 1 earlier today.

Gardner, who revealed at Motegi during his wildcard in last weekend’s MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix that he would be undergoing back surgery at the end of this season, qualified 16th in the WorldSBK Superpole session in Estoril, and was running 17th when he crashed out on lap two.

Gardner was taken to the medical centre after his fall, where he was diagnosed with a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist.

As a result, Gardner has been declared unfit and will be forced to sit out the remainder of this weekend’s Estoril World Superbike round.

With the final round just one week away, the Australian is also a doubt for the Jerez Round.

Gardner was not the only Yamaha rider to crash out of Race 1 in Estoril; Andrea Locatelli fell from third place, handing what would have been his first podium since Phillip Island away to Iker Lecuona, who secured his and Honda’s first top-three finish of the year.