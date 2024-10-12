Estoril World Superbike Race 1 Results: Razgatlioglu dominates as Bautista crashes out

Toprak Razgatlioglu was victorious for the 16th time in 2024 in WorldSBK Race 1 at the Estoril World Superbike Round.

Razgatlioglu made a decent launch off the line, but dropped back to fourth at turn one as Danilo Petrucci took the holeshot.

Petrucci didn't have the pace, though, and was passed by Andrea Locatelli for the lead.

The Yamaha was able to marginally pull away from Petrucci, but once Razgatlioglu passed the Barni Ducati rider he wasted little time in getting to Locatelli's wheel.

Passing Locatelli on the straight, Razgatlioglu took the lead at the beginning of lap five, and began pulling away.

Locatelli also fell behind Alvaro Bautista, who had made a strong start. The Spaniard didn't have the pace to go with Razgatlioglu, and was being caught by his teammate, Nicolo Bulega, when he crashed out at turn nine on lap 11.

Bulega had also passed Locatelli, and was showing strong pace, but, again, not enough to trouble Razgatlioglu.

At this point, the top three looked set, but then Locatelli crashed out of third place, and handed the bottom step to Iker Lecuona.

Lecuona had to hold off Alex Lowes, which he did successfully to take his and Honda's first podium of 2024, albeit 11 seconds behind the dominant Razgatlioglu.

Alex Lowes took fourth place, ahead of Jonathan Rea, Garrett Gerloff, Michael van der Mark, Xavi Vierge, and Andrea Iannone who rounded out the top 10.

Bautista remounted after his crash and rode back to pit lane. He rejoined the race and finished 19th, two laps down.