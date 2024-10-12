Estoril World Superbike Race 1 Results: Razgatlioglu dominates as Bautista crashes out

Full WorldSBK Race 1 results from the Estoril World Superbike round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was victorious for the 16th time in 2024 in WorldSBK Race 1 at the Estoril World Superbike Round.

Razgatlioglu made a decent launch off the line, but dropped back to fourth at turn one as Danilo Petrucci took the holeshot.

Petrucci didn't have the pace, though, and was passed by Andrea Locatelli for the lead.

The Yamaha was able to marginally pull away from Petrucci, but once Razgatlioglu passed the Barni Ducati rider he wasted little time in getting to Locatelli's wheel.

Passing Locatelli on the straight, Razgatlioglu took the lead at the beginning of lap five, and began pulling away.

Locatelli also fell behind Alvaro Bautista, who had made a strong start. The Spaniard didn't have the pace to go with Razgatlioglu, and was being caught by his teammate, Nicolo Bulega, when he crashed out at turn nine on lap 11.

Bulega had also passed Locatelli, and was showing strong pace, but, again, not enough to trouble Razgatlioglu.

At this point, the top three looked set, but then Locatelli crashed out of third place, and handed the bottom step to Iker Lecuona.

Lecuona had to hold off Alex Lowes, which he did successfully to take his and Honda's first podium of 2024, albeit 11 seconds behind the dominant Razgatlioglu.

Alex Lowes took fourth place, ahead of Jonathan Rea, Garrett Gerloff, Michael van der Mark, Xavi Vierge, and Andrea Iannone who rounded out the top 10.

Bautista remounted after his crash and rode back to pit lane. He rejoined the race and finished 19th, two laps down.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Race 1 Result | Rd 11/12

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R9.221
3Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R11.020
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR11.973
5Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R114.018
6Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR17.727
7Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR19.250
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R23.589
9Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R24.239
10Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR30.893
11Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R30.943
12Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR31.476
13Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R31.702
14Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R134.886
15Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R47.016
16Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R148.226
17Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R151.000
18Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R55.393
19Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R2L
20Luca BernardiSMRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13L
DNFDanilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFAndrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFAxel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRDNF
DNFRemy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF

