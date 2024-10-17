GRT Yamaha retains Remy Gardner, Dominique Aegerter for WorldSBK 2025

The GRT Yamaha team will retain the same rider line-up of Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter for the third straight year in 2025.

Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner, 2024 Catalan WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner, 2024 Catalan WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

GRT Yamaha has announced its rider line-up for the 2025 WorldSBK season, with both Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter retained by the Italian squad.

Both Gardner and Aegerter have endured tricky second WorldSBK seasons in 2024, with the Yamaha R1 proving incapable of fighting for podium positions in most circuits.

Gardner, though — who is not competing in this weekend’s WorldSBK Spanish Round after suffering a left wrist injury in Estoril last weekend, and who will undergo back surgery following the conclusion of this season — was at least able to claim his first WorldSBK podium at this year’s Dutch Round.

“I am happy to be staying for another year with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK team,” Gardner said.

“2024 has been a bit mixed, but overall there are a lot of positives including my first podium in WorldSBK at Assen.

“I’m still hungry for more and hopefully we can build on some of the steps we’ve made this year to be fighting at the front more consistently with another year under our belt in WorldSBK with the R1.”

Dominique Aegerter described his own 2024 season — which hasn’t seen him add to the maiden WorldSBK podium he achieved at Jerez last season — as “challenging”, but the two-times Supersport World Champions says he has “unfinished business” in the championship.

“It’s been a challenging season for me with illness and injury, so I am grateful to Yamaha and the team for continuing to believe in me,” Aegerter said.

“I feel like I have unfinished business in WorldSBK, so I am very happy to be able to continue for another year with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team.

“I am looking forward to getting back with the team before the end of this season so we can look at building nicely into 2025 and show exactly what we can do in the WorldSBK class.”

Filippo Conti, GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Principal, said: "We are pleased to announce our 2025 lineup. We have had a good run with both Remy and Domi, and we are very happy to be able to continue with them next season.

“We had some great moments with this duo and we are looking forward to sharing many more.

“We look forward to a great 2025 together and reaping the fruits of the work done in these two years, where both proved their speed and talent and we are sure that they will continue to do so and make further progress."

GRT had been a potential destination for Andrea Iannone in 2025, as the Italian sought a factory-spec bike for his second season in WorldSBK. However, the Italian yesterday announced his continuation with the Go Eleven Ducati team.

