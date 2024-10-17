Andrea Iannone: “Next year, we’ll have more potential”

Andrea Iannone expects improved performances as part of his continuation with the Go Eleven Ducati team in the 2025 World Superbike season.

Iannone joined the Go Eleven team this year after serving a ban from motorcycle racing which concluded at the beginning of this year.

It’s been a solid debut WorldSBK season for the former Grand Prix rider, culminating in a maiden WorldSBK race win in Race 1 at the Aragon Round three weeks ago.

Iannone explained that continuing with Go Eleven, a move that was announced earlier this week, comes with technical assurances, as well as improved technical support from Ducati.

“It’s good news for me and also for the team,” Iannone told WorldSBK.com.

“This was my priority, I wanted to remain in this paddock. The racing here is amazing.

I think it’s the best choice for me for next year and we’ll try to improve things compared to this year. Next year, we’ll have more potential.

“My management worked to improve the level a bit. I think we gave a bit more support from Ducati.”

Improved technical support, as well as Iannone’s obviously increased experience in 2025 compared to his debut campaign this year, means the Italian is expecting improved results.

“My target for next year is to improve everything a little bit, we have everything to be stronger,” he said.

“I always want to improve, always be on the podium, but it’s not easy.

“My dream is to fight for the first position in every race or the podium. It isn’t easy, the level is really high here.”

Thinking about this weekend’s final 2024 round in Jerez, Iannone said: “I’m confident. In Race 2 at Estoril, I enjoyed it a lot; it was unbelievable, completely crazy.

“I really enjoyed, for the first time this year, the feeling with the bike like this. It was for eighth position, but we fought for fifth.”