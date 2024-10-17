Alvaro Bautista “can’t help” Nicolo Bulega in Jerez World Superbike decider

“I can attack Nicolo because, even if he’s second, he has less chance of the title.”

Alvaro Bautista leads Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Alvaro Bautista leads Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose

Alvaro Bautista was eliminated from title contention in WorldSBK at last weekend’s Estoril Round, but at Jerez this weekend he returns to a circuit he won at three times in 2023.

Unusually, given Bautista’s status as a two-times WorldSBK Champion, there is perhaps more attention on the side of the factory Ducati box occupied by Nicolo Bulega this weekend, with the Italian still in mathematical title contention.

Bautista explained the differences between his previous last-round WorldSBK title decider experience, compared to the scenario faced by his factory Ducati teammate, Nicolo Bulega, this weekend.

“In the past, I was at the final round with title chances, but I was in a different position,” Bautista said.

“I was leading by a lot of points, and it was easy to get the title.

“For Nicolo, it’s a different situation. It’s his first year in WorldSBK and he’s second in the championship with a big points difference.

“It doesn’t all depend on him; it depends on Toprak’s [Razgatlioglu] results.”

Despite his deficit, Bulega should be “proud” of is season, Bautista insisted.

“He has to be proud because, in his first year, he got to the last round with some chances,” the reigning champion said.

“On Saturday, if nothing strange happens, the difference will be too big, and Toprak could be champion.”

Even if there was no direct ‘order’ given by Ducati to Bautista to help Bulega’s points situation in Estoril, Bautista at least took it upon himself to cause minimal problems for his teammate, most notably in Race 2.

In Jerez, it will be a different situation, as Bautista explained.

“Here, I can’t help Bulega,” he said. “At Estoril, I could help to not take off more points from Nicolo. Here, I can’t.

“In the same situation as Estoril, I can attack Nicolo because, even if he’s second, he has less chance of the title.

“There’s nothing I can do. If we can fight for the victory, it’ll be nice. If not, I’ll be happy without it if I can do my best in all races.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
12m ago
Sebastian Vettel’s verdict on 2024 F1 title race: “If I had to bet on one of the two...”
Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel
F1
News
38m ago
F1 sprint race: What are the rules? What is the new 2024 format?
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44 at the start of the race. Formula 1 World
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44…
F1
News
1h ago
F1 makes surprising fastest-lap bonus point change for 2025
Daniel Ricciardo set the fastest lap in Singapore
Daniel Ricciardo set the fastest lap in Singapore
WSBK
News
4h ago
Jonathan Rea: 2024 “the most difficult season of my whole career”
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
4h ago
Alvaro Bautista “can’t help” Nicolo Bulega in Jerez World Superbike decider
Alvaro Bautista leads Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Alvaro Bautista leads Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose

More News

WSBK
News
4h ago
Andrea Iannone: “Next year, we’ll have more potential”
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. - Gold and Goose
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega: “Incredible” to take WorldSBK title fight to final round in rookie year
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
5h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: “When I signed for BMW, everyone said I’m crazy”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Feature
5h ago
30 years on: An Australian MotoGP legend begins
Mick Doohan, Honda, 1994 Spanish MotoGP
Mick Doohan, Honda, 1994 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
5h ago
How Toprak Razgatlioglu can become 2024 World Superbike Champion this weekend
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose