Alvaro Bautista “can’t help” Nicolo Bulega in Jerez World Superbike decider

Alvaro Bautista was eliminated from title contention in WorldSBK at last weekend’s Estoril Round, but at Jerez this weekend he returns to a circuit he won at three times in 2023.

Unusually, given Bautista’s status as a two-times WorldSBK Champion, there is perhaps more attention on the side of the factory Ducati box occupied by Nicolo Bulega this weekend, with the Italian still in mathematical title contention.

Bautista explained the differences between his previous last-round WorldSBK title decider experience, compared to the scenario faced by his factory Ducati teammate, Nicolo Bulega, this weekend.

“In the past, I was at the final round with title chances, but I was in a different position,” Bautista said.

“I was leading by a lot of points, and it was easy to get the title.

“For Nicolo, it’s a different situation. It’s his first year in WorldSBK and he’s second in the championship with a big points difference.

“It doesn’t all depend on him; it depends on Toprak’s [Razgatlioglu] results.”

Despite his deficit, Bulega should be “proud” of is season, Bautista insisted.

“He has to be proud because, in his first year, he got to the last round with some chances,” the reigning champion said.

“On Saturday, if nothing strange happens, the difference will be too big, and Toprak could be champion.”

Even if there was no direct ‘order’ given by Ducati to Bautista to help Bulega’s points situation in Estoril, Bautista at least took it upon himself to cause minimal problems for his teammate, most notably in Race 2.

In Jerez, it will be a different situation, as Bautista explained.

“Here, I can’t help Bulega,” he said. “At Estoril, I could help to not take off more points from Nicolo. Here, I can’t.

“In the same situation as Estoril, I can attack Nicolo because, even if he’s second, he has less chance of the title.

“There’s nothing I can do. If we can fight for the victory, it’ll be nice. If not, I’ll be happy without it if I can do my best in all races.”