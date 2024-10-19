Toprak Razgatlioglu issues 2025 WorldSBK warning: “Maybe next year we will do much better”

“When I signed for BMW, everyone was talking about me, saying ‘His career is finished’.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Far from basking in the glory of his second WorldSBK title — won this weekend at the 2024 WorldSBK Spanish Round in Jerez — Toprak Razgatlioglu is wondering if he will be able to be even stronger in 2025.

Razgatlioglu’s second WorldSBK title came in his first year with BMW on a bike which had never won a dry race before this year.

Initially, it was not an easy adaptation for Razgatlioglu, who arrived from Yamaha over the winter.

“The beginning of this season is not easy because the first race, especially in Australia, I’m not doing a good job because the tyres have a big drop, and I destroyed the tyre,” Razgatlioglu told Eurosport after he clinched the 2024 title in Race 1 at Jerez this weekend.

“But, when we come to Europe, we started winning. The 13 wins in a row is amazing, and finally we are the World Champions.

“But, especially after the big injury [at Magny-Cours], we came back very strong, and finally we got the title.

“This is amazing for me, and for me I think this is the best year in my career. Maybe next year we will do much better.”

Razgatlioglu rode a lonely race to second place in Race 1 at Jerez, finishing over six seconds behind the winner, Nicolo Bulega, and three seconds ahead of Andrea Locatelli in third.

“I’m generally happy because this race is very important for me,” Razgatlioglu said.

“The race doesn’t finish, because I see the last 10 laps, and I say ‘We have 10 laps, we have many laps’.

“Finally, I finished the race in second position, because I lose a lot and I say ‘okay’, and I see the gap a lot, and second position is good, safe, and better to finish [the championship] today.

“I’m really happy; finally we did it and we are the World Champions.

“This team is amazing because everyone is pushing really hard. When I signed for BMW, everyone was talking about me, saying ‘His career is finished’.

“But, now, everyone understands, I think. Also, I’m very happy [because] I won the World Championship with two different brands.”

Razgatlioglu’s first title came in much different circumstances to his second. While in 2024 Razgatlioglu has won numerous races by vast margins and was able to pull a points lead of 92 points before his aforementioned “big injury” in France, the Turkish rider’s battle with Jonathan Rea for the 2021 crown was much more closely fought, with numerous bar-to-bar battles throughout the year between Rea and Razgatlioglu for race wins and podium positions.

“In 2021, I’m fighting [in every corner], but now I have a little bit faster engine,” Razgatlioglu said, comparing his two championship seasons.

“But, still, the bike is not 100 per cent, but we are just trying to improve the bike.

“For tomorrow, I need to improve the bike, because it’s spinning a lot, the bike’s not accelerating good.

“But I’m just enjoying, because we are the World Champions. Tomorrow, I just make a fun race.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
1h ago
VR46 MotoGP fill-in ride “maybe not the right choice” for Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu issues 2025 WorldSBK warning: “Maybe next year we will do much better”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
Results
3h ago
Jerez World Superbike: New 2024 World Superbike Championship standings
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu wins 2024 World Superbike Championship
Toprak Razgatlioglu 2024 WorldSBK Champion graphic.
Toprak Razgatlioglu 2024 WorldSBK Champion graphic.
WSBK
Results
4h ago
Jerez World Superbike Race 1 Result: Bulega wins, Razgatlioglu champion
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

WSBK
5h ago
Jerez World Superbike: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Yamaha's Australia MotoGP sprint issues highlight impending satellite team boost
Alex Rins, Yamaha MotoGP team, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Alex Rins, Yamaha MotoGP team, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
7h ago
RB reveal Daniel Ricciardo regret over “not ideal” F1 exit in Singapore
Daniel Ricciardo with the RB team
Daniel Ricciardo with the RB team
F1
News
8h ago
How to watch F1 United States Grand Prix sprint race live today
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
Results
8h ago
Jerez World Superbike Superpole Results: Bulega smashes lap record for Jerez pole
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose