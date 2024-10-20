Toprak Razgatlioglu “gave more than 100%” to win Jerez World Superbike Race 2

Having secured the WorldSBK title on Saturday, Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in the final race of 2024 on Sunday in Jerez.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
A win for Toprak Razgatlioglu in WorldSBK Race 2 at the season-closing Jerez World Superbike round saw him cap off in perfect fashion the weekend which saw him claim his second WorldSBK title.

With the championship having been decided in Razgatlioglu’s favour in Saturday’s Race 1, the BMW rider’s focus on Sunday was on collecting race wins.

The Superpole Race saw Nicolo Bulega dominant, as he was in Race 1, but Razgatlioglu took the fight to him in Race 2, ultimately securing victory in the final race of the season..

“I gave more than 100 per cent for Race 2 because I need to win again,” Razgatlioglu told Eurosport after Race 2 in Jerez.

“This time I used the SCX tyre. Normally on Friday we try the SCX tyre and I’m not happy, but now the SCX tyre gives better acceleration.

“In the race, my feeling is good, just a problem: I lose a lot the front tyre in many corners.

“But, the front tyre is not a problem because everything is under control, because I’m feeling the front very well.”

Razgatlioglu was joined on the podium in the last race of the season by his factory BMW teammate, Michael van der Mark, with whom the Turkish rider has built a strong relationship throughout their first year together as BMW teammates.

“Also, I’m very happy for Micky [Michael van der Mark],” Razgatlioglu said.

“This is an incredible weekend for me because it’s the last race and we did together a podium, this is the my dream this year and also his dream.

