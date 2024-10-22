2025 Bimota breaks cover at WSBK Jerez test

The first look at the 2025 Bimota came on the first of a two-day Jerez WSBK test.

The World Superbike Championship looked ahead to next year just two days after Toprak Razgatlioglu was crowned this season’s champion.

The first glimpse at the Bimota KB998 came on-track at Jerez on Tuesday. Test rider Florian Marino was on the bike.

Italian brand Bimota — which are 49.9 per cent owned by Kawasaki — have rebranded the team that was known as Kawasaki Racing Team until this year.

Their new full name will be Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team, or BbKRT.

Bimota’s 2025 WSBK machine will be powered by a Kawasaki engine, the same unit that powers the ZX-10RR, but has a chassis and bodywork designed by Bimota.

Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani will be Bimota’s 2025 WSBK riders.