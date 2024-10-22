BMW WorldSBK boss reveals 2025 testing plans, “new aerodynamics to try”

An updated version of the BMW M1000 RR is in the works for 2025.

A new BMW M1000 RR is seemingly on the way for the 2025 WorldSBK season.

ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team principal Shaun Muir has detailed some of the updates that are coming to the bike.

A this weekend’s WorldSBK Jerez test, BMW is only running on Tuesday, but not Wednesday. Only Markus Reiterberger and Sylvain Guintoli are present in Jerez, running in new-spec engines ahead of next week’s test for BMW at MotorLand Aragon, where additional new materials will be tested.

“One day of testing here, we’ve got Sylvain [Guintoli] and Markus [Reiterberger] deputising for Michael [van der Mark] and Toprak [Razgatlioglu],” Muir told WorldSBK.com.

“We have the new 2025 engine upgrade here and we basically wanted to put kilometres on those engines and do a full preparation for Aragon next week.

“At Aragon, we’ll have the newer items but just for today it’s engine preparation. It’s pretty much the same as what they’ve used in the test team, so the feedback is getting our riders to work with the crew chiefs and our application engineers.

“Clearly our engineers haven’t been working in the test team, so they’ve got to find a way with that and the new settings and torque maps.

“It’s just a familiarisation, put some kilometres on the engine and take them to Aragon next week.”

After a week off following last weekend’s season finale in Jerez, Muir is hoping to have BMW’s race riders — Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark — back at Aragon having recovered a bit from the season.

“They’ll come back full of energy, hopefully,” he said. “They’ve had a bit of time to recover from that fantastic weekend we’ve just had.

“The bikes are, by and large, complete after today with the engine upgrades in them.

“We’ve got some new material to test, new aerodynamics to try on the bike and it’ll be the engineers working with the application guys and starting to get that new engine really dialled in and all the characteristics that we need and what both Michael and Toprak are looking for with the engine brake feel. That’ll be the focus.”

