Nicolo Bulega challenges Ducati to “improve our very good package”

"We know where we have to work"

Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega

Nicolo Bulega topped the timesheets on Day 1 of the postseason World Superbike test - then opted to go home early.

Satisfied that he had tested everything necessary, Bulega chose not to take part in Day 2 of the WSBK test on Wednesday.

“I am happy, we tried small and different things. They worked quite good,” Bulega reacted.

“We were lucky because my feeling with the bike was already very good from the race, so we didn’t lose time to find a good set-up. We started the test with a good base.”

With the soft tyre, Bulega posted a best lap of 1:38.142 on Tuesday.

He went quicker than Alvaro Bautista, Garrett Gerloff and Xavi Vierge.

“I am more happy with the race pace,” Bulega said.

“We did a lot of laps, and we don’t have a lot of things to try.

“We tried things [on Tuesday] which are different so we decided to go home one day before.

“We collected a lot of data [on Tuesday]. We know where we have to work.

“Ducati and my team will go home with this data to improve our package, which is already very good.

“But you have to improve every year, always.

“I will rest because the last part of the season was tough.

“Then, I'll start to train very hard for next season.”

Bulega insisted the improvement will come in the “small details”, saying “you can always improve a bit”.

The Italian rider finished as runner-up in the World Superbike Championship, behind Toprak Razgatlioglu, in his rookie season.

He has vowed to return in 2025 better-prepared to claim the title.

“I am really proud of what I did this year. I improved a lot as a rider, also as a man,” Bulega said.

“I am happy for what I achieved.

“I know what I have to do next season to be more prepared.”

