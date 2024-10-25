Bimota reveal first rider feedback for 2025 machine

"We are quite surprised and happy that the starting point is so good.”

Bimota
Bimota

Bimota stole a lot of the attention at the postseason World Superbike test in Jerez.

The Italian manufacturer will enter WSBK in 2025 equipped with Kawasaki engines, as a rebrand of the Kawasaki Racing Team.

Axel Bassani led Alex Lowes on a Bimota 1-2 on Wednesday, the final day of the Jerez test.

“The way we worked was great,” team boss Guim Roda said.

“We collected a lot of information with the new bike and, on Day 1, worked with [test rider Florian Marino] to make sure everything was working well with the bike fully assembled.

“We just had to adjust a few points to make sure everything was ready to go.

“On Wednesday, we had the crew chiefs with the riders, and the rhythm they took from the weekend, which was good as they could really feel the points to adjust and they were able to go fast, but, at the same time, understand the bike characteristics and areas to improve so we gathered a lot of information.

“With this base bike, we were already able to go fast, so expectations for the future are quite positive.

“We’re happy that the base bike is working. We understand the engine character with this new chassis and now we need to work a lot.”

Bassani’s timesheet-topping 1’38.478s lap on Wednesday was half-a-second quicker than he managed during the race weekend at Jerez.

Roda is optimistic for his new-look team in 2025: “It’s good. Maybe it’s not better than expected, but it helps calm things down when the starting point is quite strong.

“When we transform the prototype to the mass production bike, as we have to take care of some production limitations, we could achieve a good product.

“We have to say we are quite surprised and happy that the starting point is so good.”

