Ducati boss responds to query over new WSBK team orders policy

Ducati have dismissed claims that they could prioritise Nicolo Bulega over Alvaro Bautista next year.

Bulega finished runner-up in the World Superbike Championship in his rookie season, while teammate and reigning champion Bautista struggled.

BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu won the title and will be the man to beat in 2025.

But Serafino Foti won’t implement a new policy in the Aruba.it Ducati WSBK team.

“No, no. We don’t have Rider 1 and Rider 2,” he said.

“We have two riders, always, with the same treatment who can win the championship.

“Toprak will be strong because he’s always strong.

“But our riders can be strong from the beginning.”

‘Not the right moment’

Bautista did one-and-a-half days testing, while Bulega did just one day, of the two-day postseason WSBK test in Jerez.

Bautista rode a standard-spec version of the Panigale V4 R in Jerez with none of his personalised set-up preferences.

Foti said: “With Alvaro it was important to try a different configuration.

“Because our goal was to try the feeling.

“[Wednesday] we tried a lot. The test was so positive.

“He didn’t use any soft tyres or development tyres, just the standard tyre to improve his feeling with the bike.

“We didn’t use the soft tyre because it’s not the right moment.

“In January we will work on that, and work on qualifying.

“The main problem for Alvaro was qualifying, not the race where he is as good as the first two riders.”

Bautista opted against retirement and will come back in 2025.

“We are in Jerez on January 22 and 23. This winter we have a lot of jobs to do,” Foti said.

“We didn’t work on the regulations because we are not ready.

“In January we will work on the new spec configuration.

“Regarding Nicolo we just did one day because he finished his programme,” Foti said.

“We worked with him only on the set-up of the bike. The result was good, we were happy. He’s ready for the January test.”