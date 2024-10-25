Honda feedback on WSBK test as plans for 2025 ramp up

Xavi Vierge was the senior Honda rider in action at the postseason World Superbike test.

With Iker Lecuona injured, duties fell to his teammate to fulfil the testing programme.

Vierge completed 80 laps on Tuesday then 86 laps on Wednesday, when his best time came (1’39.438s).

Honda’s other presence in Jerez came via Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing), Tarran Mackenzie (PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda) and test rider Tetsuta Nagashima.

“It’s been a really important two days for us,” Vierge said.

“We mainly focused on the electronics, doing a lot of back-to-backs on the bike setup, also on the suspension.

“It’s been really good because we had different track conditions. In the morning, it was so grippy because the temperature was quite fresh.

“During the day, it was super-hot so we can compare data from all conditions. It’s been really important.

“We did a lot of laps, trying all those things, and now the engineers will have a long winter to work on it to make the steps forward we need.

“We focused on race pace. We improved a little bit there which is important because the conditions change and it gets hotter, we struggle a bit more. I think we made some progress in that.”

Team Manager Jose Escamez said: “We’ve collected a lot of data in order to make priorities on what we really need, what we’re going to analyse and understand through the winter and take decisions for 2025.

“It’s always a pity that we couldn’t have Iker as he was having surgery. In any case, we made a priority of our needs and I think we’ve collected a lot of information.

“Xavi’s completed a lot of laps during these two days, and I think it’s going to be worth it to understand and work with all the concepts and work we’ve got planned.”

Escamez explained the next testing plan: “It depends on the data we’ve collected at Jerez, but I think the most important thing is going to be the electronics.

“I would say this is our priority right now. In the other areas, we want to improve.

“Probably a bit with the engine to see if we can find more potential, in terms of the chassis as well. I think the electronics will be the most important parts for us.”