Honda feedback on WSBK test as plans for 2025 ramp up

Xavi Vierge and Jose Escamez explain what's next for Honda

Xavi Vierge
Xavi Vierge

Xavi Vierge was the senior Honda rider in action at the postseason World Superbike test.

With Iker Lecuona injured, duties fell to his teammate to fulfil the testing programme.

Vierge completed 80 laps on Tuesday then 86 laps on Wednesday, when his best time came (1’39.438s).

Honda’s other presence in Jerez came via Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing), Tarran Mackenzie (PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda) and test rider Tetsuta Nagashima.

“It’s been a really important two days for us,” Vierge said.

“We mainly focused on the electronics, doing a lot of back-to-backs on the bike setup, also on the suspension.

“It’s been really good because we had different track conditions. In the morning, it was so grippy because the temperature was quite fresh.

“During the day, it was super-hot so we can compare data from all conditions. It’s been really important.

“We did a lot of laps, trying all those things, and now the engineers will have a long winter to work on it to make the steps forward we need.

“We focused on race pace. We improved a little bit there which is important because the conditions change and it gets hotter, we struggle a bit more. I think we made some progress in that.”

Team Manager Jose Escamez said: “We’ve collected a lot of data in order to make priorities on what we really need, what we’re going to analyse and understand through the winter and take decisions for 2025.

“It’s always a pity that we couldn’t have Iker as he was having surgery. In any case, we made a priority of our needs and I think we’ve collected a lot of information.

“Xavi’s completed a lot of laps during these two days, and I think it’s going to be worth it to understand and work with all the concepts and work we’ve got planned.”

Escamez explained the next testing plan: “It depends on the data we’ve collected at Jerez, but I think the most important thing is going to be the electronics.

“I would say this is our priority right now. In the other areas, we want to improve.

“Probably a bit with the engine to see if we can find more potential, in terms of the chassis as well. I think the electronics will be the most important parts for us.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
17m ago
2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
1h ago
2024 Thai MotoGP: Qualifying - LIVE!
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Alex Rins: ‘I will push to go back to the chassis that Fabio has’
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
How to watch Thailand MotoGP Qualifying & Sprint live
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
F1
News
3h ago
McLaren’s bid to overturn Lando Norris penalty dismissed by FIA
Lando Norris
Lando Norris

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli “didn’t want to take any risks” on “much calmer” second Mercedes outing
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
F1
News
4h ago
George Russell explains latest Mercedes crash in Mexico: “The car started bouncing…”
George Russell
George Russell
F1
Results
4h ago
2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman
Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman
F1
News
4h ago
Max Verstappen’s FP2 in Mexico cut short after “weird noise” from engine
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
5h ago
Christian Horner confirms end-of-year Red Bull F1 test for Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda