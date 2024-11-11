Alex Lowes: Bimota World Superbike more “gentle” than Kawasaki ZX-10RR

“The character’s a little bit different, the feelings are a bit different…”

Alex Lowes, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Alex Lowes switches to Bimota machinery in 2025 after five WorldSBK seasons on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

The new bike, powered by the same 998cc inline-four-cylinder engine as the ZX-10RR, features a wholly different chassis to the Kawasaki, designed by Bimota themselves, as well as new aerodynamic winglets.

Lowes, and Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team teammate Axel Bassani, has only one day on the bike so far, but the KB998 has already made an impact.

“Jerez was the first test for us, so of course we have a lot of work to do, exploring the bike,” Lowes told WorldSBK.com at the EICMA motorcycle show.

“I need to understand the bike: the character’s a little bit different, the feelings are a bit different.

“I was quite a few years on the Kawasaki, so adjusting is going to take a little bit of time, but in the one day we had I felt good.

“We know that we need to work on understanding the bike, how to get the most from the bike, settings on the bike, the base setting, all this type of thing we have to work on. But it’s a good challenge.”

He continued: “The character of the bike is quite a bit different, a bit more than I expected. We have a different chassis, the aerodynamics are heavily modified.

“So, the bike on the track feels a bit different, it’s a bit more gentle, a bit more easy to turn. I’m sure, as I explore the bike a bit more, there’s going to be positives and negatives, but it’s been a very interesting first day, and I just want to get back on the bike and understand a bit more.”

Lowes goes into the 2025 season, his first on the Bimota, off the back of what was arguably his best season to date in WorldSBK in 2024, taking two wins and 10 further podiums to finish fourth in the standings.

“It was a good year,” Lowes said. “My final year on the green Kawasaki was a good one, I enjoyed it, I was competitive pretty much most weekends; just a couple of races — Aragon, Barcelona — I was not fantastic.

“But, in the rest of the races, we managed to pick up at least one podium, whether it was in the main races or the Superpole Race.

“It gives me some good confidence going into next year; I hope we start next year as we finished this year, and it would be my dream to win a race on the Bimota, [...] that has to be the target. But we have a lot of work to do before we arrive at that point.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
12h ago
Lee Jackson joins DAO Racing for 2025 BSB season
Lee Jackson joins DAO Racing for 2025 BSB season. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
Lee Jackson joins DAO Racing for 2025 BSB season. Credit: British…
F1
News
13h ago
'Unhappy’ Lance Stroll observation made after ‘stupid brain fart’
Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll
F1
News
14h ago
The key weakness Mercedes are focused on ‘fixing’ for W16 F1 car
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK
News
14h ago
Nicolo Bulega eyes 2025 WorldSBK title: “If I improve the position of this year, it will be good”
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
15h ago
Alex Lowes: Bimota World Superbike more “gentle” than Kawasaki ZX-10RR
Alex Lowes, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
15h ago
What Toto Wolff told Michael Masi as 'anger' over Abu Dhabi 2021 remains
Michael Masi
Michael Masi
MotoGP
News
16h ago
What have been the best races for MotoGP’s 2024 title challengers?
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
18h ago
MotoGP confirms rescheduled first test of 2025 at Barcelona
MotoGP test 2024
MotoGP test 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
19h ago
Official: Iannone doesn’t get Barcelona MotoGP outing as VR46 calls up Pirro
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
19h ago
Pep Guardiola inspiration behind Toto Wolff not persuading Lewis Hamilton to stay
Toto Wolff and Pep Guardiola
Toto Wolff and Pep Guardiola