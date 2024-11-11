Jonathan Rea takes first Yamaha victory… on dirt

Jonathan Rea has scored his first race win for Yamaha in a charity dirt bike race.

Jonathan Rea, 2024 EICMA charity race. Credit: EICMA/Instagram.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 EICMA charity race. Credit: EICMA/Instagram.

Jonathan Rea has taken his first victory for Yamaha, although it came on a YZ450F.

Rea was taking part in the champions’ charity dirt bike race at the EICMA show in Milan, which also featured riders such as Casey Stoner — on a two-stroke Beta — and Carlos Checa in the legends version of the race.

Up against contemporary riders, Rea came out victorious on his flat-track-modded YZ450F over Supermoto World Championship rider Elia Sammartin and Ryan Vickers in third, the latter currently preparing for his first season of WorldSBK action in 2025 as he joins the Motocorsa Ducati team.

Rea’s EICMA triumph is his first win of any kind since moving from Kawasaki to Yamaha last winter.

The six-times WorldSBK Champion secured only one podium finish in 2024, in the Superpole Race at Donington, during a difficult first season on the YZF-R1, a bike which went from winning seven races in 2023 — all with Toprak Razgatlioglu — to none in 2024, despite a mid-season homologation update which, most notably, introduced new aerodynamic winglets to the bike.

Rea remains with Yamaha for 2025, the Japanese manufacturer keeping a mostly-unchanged WorldSBK line-up compared to 2024; with Rea remaining alongside Andrea Locatelli in the factory team, and Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter staying in the satellite GRT team.

On the other hand, the Motoxracing team has expanded from one bike to two for 2025, and brought in Tito Rabat and Bahattin Sofuoglu, the latter making his WorldSBK debut next season.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
8m ago
What have been the best races for MotoGP’s 2024 title challengers?
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
MotoGP confirms rescheduled first test of 2025 at Barcelona
MotoGP test 2024
MotoGP test 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Official: Iannone doesn’t get Barcelona MotoGP outing as VR46 calls up Pirro
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Pep Guardiola inspiration behind Toto Wolff not persuading Lewis Hamilton to stay
Toto Wolff and Pep Guardiola
Toto Wolff and Pep Guardiola
Moto3
News
4h ago
Moto3 champion David Alonso helps with Valencia flood clear-up
David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
© Crash

More News

WSBK
News
4h ago
Jonathan Rea takes first Yamaha victory… on dirt
Jonathan Rea, 2024 EICMA charity race. Credit: EICMA/Instagram.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 EICMA charity race. Credit: EICMA/Instagram.
F1
News
4h ago
Toto Wolff reveals Carlos Sainz Sr tip-off about Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Casey Stoner and Valentino Rossi race together again at VR46 Ranch
Casey Stoner, Valentino Rossi, Tavullia 2024
Casey Stoner, Valentino Rossi, Tavullia 2024
© Crash
MotoGP
News
20h ago
Casey Stoner comes up short on novelty return to racing
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner
MotoGP
News
21h ago
Will Marc Marquez somehow have the final say in the MotoGP title fight?
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez