Niccolo Canepa counting on racing experience in new Yamaha WorldSBK role

The end of Niccolo Canepa’s career as a full-time motorcycle racer will result in a full-time presence at the race track in WorldSBK, as he becomes Yamaha’s the sporting manager of Yamaha Motor Europe’s circuit racing division.

Canepa’s new role will see him replace Andrea Dosoli, who moves up to be Yamaha’s divisional manager for motorsport, and the Italian is counting on his recent experience as a rider to help in his adaptation to his new role.

“I’ve ended my racing career, and it was announced that I’ll be the sporting manager for road racing for Yamaha next year,” Canepa said, explaining his new role.

“You’ll see me in the WorldSBK paddock at every round. It’s going to be a challenge but I know the riders very well, and I’ve been a rider until literally last week.

“I know the riders very well and have relationships with teams. Of course, my task will be trying to help the riders perform at their best, to maintain the relationships with teams and this will be challenging, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Canepa will work alongside Riccardo Tisci, Yamaha’s technical manager for circuit racing, in his new role, as Yamaha tries to develop its R1 back to title-contending competitiveness.

“Working with Riccardo is great,” Canepa said. “We’ve been working together in the last seven or eight years. I was in a different role, but we got to know each other a lot.

“He has a lot of talent, a lot of new ideas. He’s done an amazing job so far.

“It’s going to be interesting to keep working with him in a different role, but I have full trust in him. Technically, he’s at a high level. It’s going to be interesting working with him.”