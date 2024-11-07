Andrea Locatelli: “We already know where we need to improve”

“For sure we need to try to improve in many areas…”

Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Andrea Locatelli has emphasised the need for positivity in his preparation for the 2025 WorldSBK campaign, as Yamaha continues to look for improvements.

Yamaha’s 2025 testing campaign is yet to start after the Japanese brand elected to skip the post-race test in Jerez last month, but Locatelli is sure, in any case, that it knows where it needs to improve.

“After Jerez, we don’t make a test because we want to stop a little bit, to reset everything,” Locatelli told WorldSBK.com at the EICMA show in Milan.

“Now, we will make two days in Jerez. We have some new parts on the bike to try. For sure we need to try to improve in many areas, but we already know where we need to look and where we need to try to improve, so the guys start to prepare the new season in the best way.

“For sure, they will be important for us these two test days; we need to hope also for the good weather because it’s important for us to test in normal conditions, not in the wet, to be clear.

“But, we’re looking at 2025 in a positive way; I want to be positive, we finished the season in a good way, so we are really positive to try the new things.”

Expanding on his positive end to 2024, Locatelli added: “In the last two rounds we made for sure another step, we move forward. It was so positive, and also I want to be positive because we need to prepare the next season.

“In Jerez we got a podium on Saturday, so we were really happy.

“During this season, we were a bit in trouble, especially in the middle of the season — it was so complicated to stay in the top-five, but in the end of the season we made a step forward and returned to the top-five.

“So, this is something positive, I believe that next season we can fight and stay all the races in the top-five.

“I want to be positive, this is my type of life. I want to look to next season, and I want to prepare during this winter test to arrive in Phillip Island ready and fight again to try to win.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
32m ago
Takaaki Nakagami: "Really scary to stay on the bike" | "I will be an advisor of Chantra!"
Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Pedro Acosta 'switched off the pit limiter, paid the fine!’
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
BSB
News
14h ago
Ben Currie targets British Supersport redemption with Moto Rapido renewal
Ben Currie. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
Ben Currie. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
MotoGP
News
15h ago
The machinery difference in MotoGP’s 2024 title fight
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
15h ago
Niccolo Canepa counting on racing experience in new Yamaha WorldSBK role
Niccolo Canepa, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Niccolo Canepa, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

WSBK
News
15h ago
Andrea Locatelli: “We already know where we need to improve”
Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
15h ago
Franco Colapinto warned Red Bull chance “would be too soon” as rumours swirl
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
News
16h ago
Luca Marini on tough Honda debut: “Last year I finished eighth, but I was not happy”
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
16h ago
Michael Ruben Rinaldi “felt” Yamaha’s “will to win” when signing GMT94 WorldSSP deal
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
16h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu aims at his own record in WorldSBK 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu