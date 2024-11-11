Nicolo Bulega eyes 2025 WorldSBK title: “If I improve the position of this year, it will be good”

After finishing second in his first WorldSBK season, Nicolo Bulega is targeting the title for his second campaign in the class.

Bulega took six wins in his rookie campaign, in which he was beaten to the title by the dominant Toprak Razgatlioglu.

It was a season above the Italian’s expectations, which in turn leads to heightened expectations for year two.

“This year was incredible, amazing results, and second in the championship for my first year is very good and unexpected,” Bulega told WorldSBK.com at the recent EICMA motorcycle show.

“It gives me a lot of confidence and motivation for next year because I will not be a rookie anymore, so I will have a bit more experience and I will try to use it.”

As a result, the goals for Bulega in 2025 are clear: to fight for the championship.

“If I did it [fought for the title] in my first year, why not do it in the second? So, my target is to try to improve from this year and, if I improve the position of this year, it will be good.”

Bulega’s push to the 2025 WorldSBK title started two days after the end of the 2024 season in Jerez at the post-race test, where the Italian was fastest on day one.

“I did only one day [testing in Jerez], because after one weekend of racing — also before Jerez we were in some races, so I was a bit tired after the race,” he said.

“So, I did only one day of testing — it was good because it was a good test for training with used tyres, so I’m happy because we tried I think something that I can enjoy next year.”

2025 will be the final year of the current generation Ducati Panigale V4 R, before the new model – being launched to the public for next year — is homologated is homologated for racing in 2026.

“I think Ducati is working very good,” Bulega said. “We already tried in Misano the new [production] Panigale V4, and I really liked it. I hope it can be, and I’m sure it will be, a step forward.

“I’m very curious to try the new Superbike [race bike], that, unfortunately, we don’t have next year but the year after.

“I think they are doing a really good job, and I will try to do my best because I think together we can be very fast.”