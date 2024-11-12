Is this WSBK's next title-challenging rookie star?

Nicolo Bulega comparisons are already being made

Yari Montella
Yari Montella

Yari Montella, having signed to race with the Barni Spark Ducati team in 2025, is the second rider to step up to WorldSBK from WorldSSP in the past two seasons to do so with Ducati, after Nicolo Bulega made the move in 2024.

Bulega won six races and remained in mathematical title contention until the final round in his rookie year, but Montella is aware of the task awaiting him in 2025.

“I will sign if it’s possible to make a season like him [Nicolo Bulega], because it’s not easy,” Montella told WorldSBK.com at the recent EICMA motorcycle show in Milan.

“We are talking about two different categories, two different motorbikes; I need to understand a lot of things, a lot of electronics on the bike, I need to manage in a different way the tyre.

“So, for sure I have many things different from this year to the next one. I hope to understand as soon as possible, and come to fight for great results, great positions during the year.”

Montella comes to WorldSBK after fighting for the WorldSSP title in 2024 with the same Barni team he’s stepping up with.

Ultimately, Montella came up short after a crash at the penultimate round in Estoril, and Adrian Huertas took the title.

“We were missing something at the end,” Montella reflected. “We did two crashes that [took us out] of the fight for the title.”

Such mistakes are to be expected in such a hard fought title fight, Montella said: “At the end, it was a great year; they are some things that I think can happen in a year like that, with this level, because we were always pushing.

“At the end, I’m so happy and proud for the work that we did, and I think it’s something that I can understand for the next one.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

RR
News
2h ago
Iconic race looms, “more dangerous than the TT, take it seriously”
Jackson Racing
Jackson Racing
F1
News
2h ago
All 10 teams to reveal liveries at joint 2025 season launch event
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
WSBK
News
3h ago
Andrea Dovizioso has a stark warning about Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
3h ago
The ‘superteam’ of geniuses Adrian Newey will lead at Aston Martin
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
F1
News
3h ago
Niels Wittich quits as F1 race director with replacement named
Niels Wittich has served as F1's race director since 2022
Niels Wittich has served as F1's race director since 2022

More News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Aleix Espargaro: “Scares me” that Jorge Martin swaps Ducati for Aprilia
Espargaro, Martin
Espargaro, Martin
MotoGP
Feature
5h ago
OPINION: Marc Marquez is nobody’s friend in 2024 MotoGP title showdown
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
5h ago
Dan Fallows steps down as Aston Martin F1 technical director
Dan Fallows will leave his role as technical director
Dan Fallows will leave his role as technical director
F1
News
6h ago
Alpine to use Mercedes engines and gearboxes from F1 2026
Alpine will be powered by Mercedes from 2026
Alpine will be powered by Mercedes from 2026
F1
News
6h ago
Eddie Jordan claims Lando Norris hasn’t got what it takes to be F1 champion
Lando Norris
Lando Norris