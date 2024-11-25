Jonathan Rea gets new crew chief for WorldSBK 2025

Jonathan Rea has split with his crew chief Andrew Pitt for the 2025 WorldSBK season

Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea

Jonathan Rea will get a new crew chief for the 2025 WorldSBK season, after the six-times World Champion split with Andrew Pitt.

Pitt, who worked with Andrea Locatelli until the end of the 2023 season, started working with Rea from 2024 when the Northern Irish rider joined Yamaha after splitting with Kawasaki.

Replacing Pitt will be a familiar face to Rea: Oriol Pallares, who joined Rea in moving from Kawasaki to Yamaha over the 2023–2024 winter to be his chief mechanic at Yamaha.

Pallares will move into his new role from this week’s test in Jerez, where Yamaha will be on-track alongside the Marc VDS team, Puccetti Kawasaki, the rebranded Bimota team, and HRC’s MotoGP riders.

Pitt, who won the Supersport World Championship in 2008, was free to join the incoming Rea at the Pata Yamaha team when Locatelli decided to to change crew chief for 2024, as Tom O’Kane took over duties on the Italian’s side of the box.

Rea’s first season with Yamaha never reached the expectations of the #65, who achieved only one podium finish in 2024 and finished down in 13th in the overall standings.

Laverty replaces Canepa

The promotion of Pallares to crew chief is not the only personnel change at Yamaha for 2025, as Niccolo Canepa’s promotion inside Yamaha — to be the sporting manager of the road racing department of Yamaha Motor Europe — opens a position at the factory WorldSBK team for a rider coach.

This will be filled by Eugene Laverty, who previously undertook a similar role at the Bonovo BMW team, which next year will downsize to one bike and switch from BMW to Ducati.

Laverty started his WorldSBK career with Yamaha back in 2011, the brand’s final year in the championship before its 2015 return.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
16m ago
Yamaha team secures teenage 2025 British Supersport signing
JDM
JDM
MotoGP
News
32m ago
"Give some credit" demand for MotoGP's top non-Ducati rider
Brad Binder
Brad Binder
MotoGP
News
42m ago
Aleix Espargaro: HRC, Albesiano ‘mix’ will make Honda ‘really strong’
Aleix Espargaro, Barcelona MotoGP Test
Aleix Espargaro, Barcelona MotoGP Test
F1
News
46m ago
Michael Andretti breaks silence after 11th F1 team agreed without his name
Michael Andretti
Michael Andretti
F1
News
51m ago
Max Verstappen warned ‘nobody is unbeatable’ by F1 rivals
George Russell congratulates Max Verstappen on title number four
George Russell congratulates Max Verstappen on title number four

More News

WSBK
News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu points finger at "next WorldSBK champion"
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
1h ago
Favourite to supply GM with interim F1 engine emerges
Ferrari are reportedly the favourites to supply engines to GM
Ferrari are reportedly the favourites to supply engines to GM
F1
Feature
2h ago
Which drivers should GM sign for F1 2026? 10 early options
Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo have lost their F1 drives
Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo have lost their F1 drives
WSBK
News
2h ago
Yari Montella can “help me keep the focus” - Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Ducati: MotoGP 2024 a ‘triumph of the “Ducati System”, inspired by Galileo’
Marquez, Bastianini, Martin, Bagnaia
Marquez, Bastianini, Martin, Bagnaia