Garrett Gerloff “excited to see what’s possible” at Jerez WorldSBK test

Jerez will host the final WorldSBK test of 2024 this week for a number of teams, including the Kawasaki Puccetti squad and Garrett Gerloff.

Puccetti becomes Kawasaki’s official team in 2025, as the previous factory squad switches to Bimota, and in Gerloff it found a rider at the previous test, also at Jerez in October, who was able to adapt to the ZX-10RR quickly after two years on BMW machinery.

“I am really happy to be coming back to Jerez for another test on the Ninja ZX-10RR,” Gerloff said ahead of this week’s test.

“The last test that I did I felt very good on the bike immediately. I also felt that the pace wasn’t so bad, even though it was my first time on the bike.

“I am excited to see what is possible at this test and I know that I will find some more items and things that will help us find a really good way before the Christmas break. I am looking forward to getting to Jerez and seeing the whole team again.”

Manuel Puccetti, Kawasaki Puccatti team principal, added: “These two days of testing in Jerez are the natural continuation of those we carried out at the end of October, also at the Andalusian track.

“The next tests will be important because they will allow Garrett to adapt even better to our 2025 Ninja ZX-10RR and provide an opportunity for our technicians to start working on its performance potential.

“We have identified some areas of the bike set-up on which we want to work on and we are eager to get back on track to prepare for next season.”

Puccetti added that the bike Gerloff will ride in Jerez this week “will have the 2025 livery”.