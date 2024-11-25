Garrett Gerloff “excited to see what’s possible” at Jerez WorldSBK test

“I know that I will find some more items and things that will help us find a really good way before the Christmas break…”

Garrett Gerloff
Garrett Gerloff

Jerez will host the final WorldSBK test of 2024 this week for a number of teams, including the Kawasaki Puccetti squad and Garrett Gerloff.

Puccetti becomes Kawasaki’s official team in 2025, as the previous factory squad switches to Bimota, and in Gerloff it found a rider at the previous test, also at Jerez in October, who was able to adapt to the ZX-10RR quickly after two years on BMW machinery.

“I am really happy to be coming back to Jerez for another test on the Ninja ZX-10RR,” Gerloff said ahead of this week’s test.

“The last test that I did I felt very good on the bike immediately. I also felt that the pace wasn’t so bad, even though it was my first time on the bike.

“I am excited to see what is possible at this test and I know that I will find some more items and things that will help us find a really good way before the Christmas break. I am looking forward to getting to Jerez and seeing the whole team again.”

Manuel Puccetti, Kawasaki Puccatti team principal, added: “These two days of testing in Jerez are the natural continuation of those we carried out at the end of October, also at the Andalusian track.

“The next tests will be important because they will allow Garrett to adapt even better to our 2025 Ninja ZX-10RR and provide an opportunity for our technicians to start working on its performance potential.

“We have identified some areas of the bike set-up on which we want to work on and we are eager to get back on track to prepare for next season.”

Puccetti added that the bike Gerloff will ride in Jerez this week “will have the 2025 livery”.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
9m ago
Aleix Espargaro: HRC, Albesiano ‘mix’ will make Honda ‘really strong’
Aleix Espargaro, Barcelona MotoGP Test
Aleix Espargaro, Barcelona MotoGP Test
F1
News
13m ago
Michael Andretti breaks silence after 11th F1 team agreed without his name
Michael Andretti
Michael Andretti
F1
News
18m ago
Max Verstappen warned ‘nobody is unbeatable’ by F1 rivals
George Russell congratulates Max Verstappen on title number four
George Russell congratulates Max Verstappen on title number four
WSBK
News
50m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu points finger at "next WorldSBK champion"
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
51m ago
Favourite to supply GM with interim F1 engine emerges
Ferrari are reportedly the favourites to supply engines to GM
Ferrari are reportedly the favourites to supply engines to GM

More News

F1
Feature
1h ago
Which drivers should GM sign for F1 2026? 10 early options
Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo have lost their F1 drives
Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo have lost their F1 drives
WSBK
News
2h ago
Yari Montella can “help me keep the focus” - Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Ducati: MotoGP 2024 a ‘triumph of the “Ducati System”, inspired by Galileo’
Marquez, Bastianini, Martin, Bagnaia
Marquez, Bastianini, Martin, Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Will the Marc Marquez of old turn up at the factory Ducati MotoGP team?
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
3h ago
The huge anti-dilution fee GM has agreed to pay for F1 entry
Start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix