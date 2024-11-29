Watch out Formula 1, Kenan Sofuoglu's record-breaking son is in the paddock

Zayn Sofuoglu, the son of multiple World Supersport Champion Kenan Sofuoglu, is in Qatar this weekend and was taken into the Red Bull garage by Max Verstappen.

The two were shown on Sky Italia’s coverage of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, with Verstappen walking with the young Sofuoglu through the paddock, before they went together into the Red Bull garage.

Sofuoglu recently became the fastest five-year-old in the world when he drove a Lamborghini at 194mph, before winning a mini-supermoto championship in Turkiye in October.

The young Turkish star has amassed a colossal following on social media, with (at time of writing) 4.1 million followers on Instagram, most of whom have been gained thanks to his automotive exploits which have included driving a Ferrari around a kart track at the age of three, and even taking a Scania HGV for a spin.

Even Verstappen, who made his F1 debut in practice at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix at the age of 16, can’t claim to have garnered the interest Sofuoglu has at such a young age.

The Dutchman, though, arrives in Qatar this weekend one week on from clinching his fourth successive F1 title at last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix with a fifth-place finish.

The Red Bull driver finished 11th in this afternoon’s FP1 session, which was topped by Charles Leclerc.

The Monsegasque’s Ferrari team is 29 currently points ahead of Red Bull and 24 points behind McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship, with just this weekend’s race in Lusail — a Sprint weekend — and next weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix remaining.