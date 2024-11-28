Andrea Locatelli’s Jerez WorldSBK test cut short after “big” turn seven crash

“It was a shame to have such a big crash this morning on the second day…”

Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

A crash for Andrea Locatelli on the second day of this week’s two-day WorldSBK test in Jerez saw the Italian’s year ended early.

Locatelli crashed at turn seven, the first of the two fast left-handers in the third sector of the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto. The Pata Yamaha rider was okay, but was forced to miss some of his test programme.

“The rhythm with the race tyre was good,” Locatelli said in review of his second day in Jerez.

“It was a shame to have such a big crash this morning on the second day and miss some of the test programme. But, now we are looking forward and waiting for January so I can ride on my R1 again.

“We have time to analyse the data from both days and make another upgrade to prepare the bike for four more days of testing in January — which will be important to finalise everything ready for the season.

“We did 72 laps yesterday and in general for the first day I was happy, immediately with a good pace even though we were not in search of a fast lap time. It is important after a long time I have been with Yamaha that we push to the maximum, no matter what the condition.

“If we can be fast immediately it can be a big advantage for us both in testing and during the race weekends, in this area I have improved a lot.

“It is a step-by-step process overall in testing, we stay positive and I always believe that we can make a difference in all the areas where we work.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1
Feature
8h ago
What we know about Qatar’s key F1 racing guidelines meeting
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen have been at the centre of controversial clashes
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen have been at the centre of controversial…
F1
News
11h ago
Lewis Hamilton: Missing Abu Dhabi F1 test 'makes start of next year harder' at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
12h ago
‘He should start doing comedy’ - Lando Norris refutes Max Verstappen claim
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
12h ago
Andrea Locatelli’s Jerez WorldSBK test cut short after “big” turn seven crash
Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
Moto2
News
13h ago
Veijer, Holgado, Alonso even matched on Moto2 debut
Collin Veijer
Collin Veijer

More News

F1
News
13h ago
Charles Leclerc clears the air with Carlos Sainz: “There won't be any problems”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
13h ago
Sergio Perez has ‘100 per cent confidence’ he will be at Red Bull for F1 2025
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
MotoGP
News
14h ago
Michelin gives development update on delayed MotoGP front tyre
Michelin front tyre, MotoGP 2024
Michelin front tyre, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
14h ago
New F1 race director faces extra duties after double FIA dismissal
Rui Marques
Rui Marques
F1
News
15h ago
'It doesn't make sense' - Yuki Tsunoda puzzled by lack of Red Bull interest for F1 2025
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda