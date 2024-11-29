Ana Carrasco announces 2025 World Supersport switch

Ana Carrasco will ride in World Supersport next season.

The winner of the first-ever FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Champion has earned a big move into a new class.

She will join a revamped Honda France team, who are moving into Supersport.

Carrasco’s teammate on Honda machinery will be Corentin Perolari, a Supersport veteran who is returning.

Carrasco will only be a part of the Supersport Challenge category, which is only a part of European rounds.

Carrasco said: “I am very happy to join Honda in this new project.

“Honda is the biggest motorcycle factory in the world and is an honour for me to race with these colours.

“I want to learn as fast as possible during the season and fight for good results.

“I looking forward to work with the team and to ride the bike for the first time. I want to thank HRC, Honda Europe and Honda France for trusting on me and give me this opportunity. I will give my best to achieve our goals during this season.”

Perolari said: “I’m delighted to be in the World Supersport Championship, especially representing the Honda brand, which I’m very fond of. The whole team can count on me to give my best in every race.

“The initial tests will allow us to take our marks with the team. After that, the aim is to perform as we did during the wildcard at Magny-Cours last September, but over a full season. Consistently being in the Top 10 would be fantastic.”

Bruno Skotnicki, in charge of competition for Honda France, said: “Honda is setting up a programme over several years. As we announced last September, the aim of this wildcard was to score points and make an impression.

“Run by Honda's racing department, HRC, the aim is to represent Honda at the highest level in this category. Honda wants to improve the bike, the riders and the staff.

“As for the Magny-Cours round, our aim will be to provide the best possible equipment so that the riders can regularly finish in the Top 10.”