Alex Lowes reflects on “my favourite win in World Superbikes”

The 2024 WorldSBK season was expected to be a struggle for Kawasaki, but Alex Lowes opened it with what he has called his “favourite win in World Superbikes”.

Lowes changed crew in 2024, moving to the side of the garage that had been taken by Jonathan Rea previously, after the Northern Irish rider departed Kawasaki for Yamaha.

It was a change that immediately bore fruits, as Lowes won the Superpole Race at the opening round of the year in Australia, and backed it up in Race 2 with a victory won on the final lap, passing Alvaro Bautista around the outside of the famous Lukey Heights.

“Race 2 in Phillip Island was probably my favourite win in World Superbikes,” Lowes told WorldSBK.com.

“I knew that I had to pass Alvaro [Bautista] before the last sector, because in the last sector he was stronger than me, so the only chance I really had was up through the Hayshed and into Lukey Heights.

“[It was] not an easy move around the outside. He was going quite defensive on the inside, so I had some space on the outside.

“Luckily for me, I managed to pull it off, and did a good last two corners to hold him off and win the second race of the day.

“I enjoyed planning the race and planning the attack on the last lap. When you can plan a move like that, and win a race with such a great overtake it’s really rewarding. I really enjoyed it.

“I was emotional, but I was emotional because it’s never what it seems from the outside; I’d had a tough couple of years.”