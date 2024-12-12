Toprak Razgatlioglu unveils 2025 WorldSBK #1 plate at Jerez test

Toprak Razgatlioglu has ridden for the first time with the number one plate on his BMW M1000RR at a private test in Jerez.

The ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK squad was at the Circuit de Jerez-Angel Nieto for a final test of 2024, in preparation for the 2025 season.

Razgatlioglu, who won the WorldSBK title in his first attempt with BMW this year, rode at the test with the #1 plate for the first time since becoming champion for the second time.

After the 2024 season, the Turkish rider told WorldSBK.com that “Honestly I don’t like a lot the number one, I love the #54.”

Razgatlioglu had struggled in 2022 after winning the 2021 title with Yamaha, and didn’t win a race until the Superpole Race of the fourth round that year before ultimately relinquishing the title to Alvaro Bautista at the penultimate round in Indonesia.

“But BMW deserve it,” Razgatlioglu said. “For BMW, I will use the number one.”

In Jerez, we got our first look at Razgatlioglu’s new #1 plate, the first one to be placed on a BMW in WorldSBK after Razgatlioglu won the Bavarian brand its first title in the series; the defence of which will begin on 21-23 February 2024 at Phillip Island — one of only two circuits Razgatlioglu raced at in 2024 without winning — on an updated M1000RR sporting new aerodynamics and engine changes.