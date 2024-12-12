Toprak Razgatlioglu unveils 2025 WorldSBK #1 plate at Jerez test

Toprak Razgatlioglu has hit the track for the first time with the #1 plate on his BMW M1000RR.

#1 BMW M1000RR, 2024 Jerez private test. Credit: Toprak Razgatlioglu/Instagram.
#1 BMW M1000RR, 2024 Jerez private test. Credit: Toprak Razgatlioglu…

Toprak Razgatlioglu has ridden for the first time with the number one plate on his BMW M1000RR at a private test in Jerez.

The ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK squad was at the Circuit de Jerez-Angel Nieto for a final test of 2024, in preparation for the 2025 season.

Razgatlioglu, who won the WorldSBK title in his first attempt with BMW this year, rode at the test with the #1 plate for the first time since becoming champion for the second time.

After the 2024 season, the Turkish rider told WorldSBK.com that “Honestly I don’t like a lot the number one, I love the #54.”

Razgatlioglu had struggled in 2022 after winning the 2021 title with Yamaha, and didn’t win a race until the Superpole Race of the fourth round that year before ultimately relinquishing the title to Alvaro Bautista at the penultimate round in Indonesia.

“But BMW deserve it,” Razgatlioglu said. “For BMW, I will use the number one.”

In Jerez, we got our first look at Razgatlioglu’s new #1 plate, the first one to be placed on a BMW in WorldSBK after Razgatlioglu won the Bavarian brand its first title in the series; the defence of which will begin on 21-23 February 2024 at Phillip Island — one of only two circuits Razgatlioglu raced at in 2024 without winning — on an updated M1000RR sporting new aerodynamics and engine changes.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Formula E boss pays $250,000 to charity after Max Verstappen bet
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
WSBK
News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu unveils 2025 WorldSBK #1 plate at Jerez test
#1 BMW M1000RR, 2024 Jerez private test. Credit: Toprak Razgatlioglu/Instagram.
#1 BMW M1000RR, 2024 Jerez private test. Credit: Toprak Razgatlioglu…
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 exit ‘could not have been more well handled’
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio rates his MotoGP season: “I think my level has been quite high”
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
KTM to relinquish MV Agusta stake?
MV Agusta logo. Credit: MV Agusta.
MV Agusta logo. Credit: MV Agusta.

More News

F1
News
3h ago
No consequences for Max Verstappen over “stupid idiots” outburst
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez reveals “different needs” behind Emilio Alzamora split
Marc Marquez, Emilio Alzamora, 2019 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, Emilio Alzamora, 2019 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, pit box…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Legendary F1 team boss Eddie Jordan reveals cancer battle
Eddie Jordan
Eddie Jordan
F1
News
5h ago
‘Refined’ images of F1 2026 car concept revealed
F1 2026 car concept render on track
F1 2026 car concept render on track
F1
News
22h ago
‘No one faster in qualifying’ - George Russell backed to lead Mercedes to F1 title glory
George Russell
George Russell