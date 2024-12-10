Triumph grab Australian star’s signature for WorldSSP 2025

Oli Bayliss has announced his departure from Ducati’s World Supersport programme to join Triumph’s factory team on the Street Triple 765 RS.

Bayliss, son of three-times World Superbike Champion Troy Bayliss, joined the GSE Ducati team at the beginning of the 2023 season, having raced for the Barni team in 2022, the first to run under the new ‘Next Generation’ rules.

Ducati has won each of the past two titles, with Nicolo Bulega and Adrian Huertas winning in 2023 and 2024, respectively, for the factory Aruba.it Racing.

Bayliss, meanwhile, has scored a best race result of fifth, which came in the opening race of 2024 at his home round in Phillip Island.

The switch to the Triumph factory team, run by Simon Buckmaster’s PTR squad, will see Bayliss link up with Tom Booth-Amos, who joined Triumph’s project at the start of the 2024 season, having raced Kawasakis in 2022 and 2023.

“I am super-excited to continue my World Supersport journey in 2025 with PTR Triumph,” Bayliss said.

“We had a test straight after the last round in Jerez and I felt good on the bike and gelled well with the team.

“I need to say a big thank you to Darrell Healey and GSE for their continuous support over the years and to Simon Buckmaster for giving me this opportunity. I think we can have a good season and achieve some goals.”

Simon Buckmaster, PTR Triumph Factory Racing team manager, added: “It’s great news we have been able to finalise the deal with Oli Bayliss. He tested with us straight after the last round at Jerez this year and straight away he gelled with Tom [Booth-Amos], they know each other anyway and get on well.

“It’s fantastic for us as a team to have two strong riders working together data wise to help bring both of them on. We are really excited looking forward to 2025.”