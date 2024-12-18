2025 WorldSSP entry list reveals Moto2 clue

The provisional permanent entry list for the 2025 WorldSSP season also gives some information for Moto2.

WorldSSP race start, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
The provisional 2025 WorldSSP permanent entry list has been published, revealing one key piece of information that also has ramifications for Moto2.

Jaume Masia was set to make his second season in the Moto2 World Championship next season, continuing with the Preicanos team he made his intermediate class debut with in 2024.

However, the 2023 Moto3 World Champion is now seemingly set to race in World Supersport, and is down on the WorldSSP entry list for the Orelac Racing Verdnatura team on a Ducati Panigale V2 as teammate to Xavi Cardelus — another Moto2 casualty this winter.

Masia’s apparent signing for the Orelac team points to the potential withdrawal of the team that was known throughout the second half of the 2024 Moto2 season as Preicanos, but which was previously known as Gas Up, and Stop and Go before that.

The team has been embroiled in legal issues between Raul Castaneda, who brought with him the Preicanos name this year, and Eduardo Perales who reportedly retains ownership of the Moto2 entries allocated to the team.

However, Spanish publication Motociclismo reports that Masia has in fact not signed for Orelac, and is still tied to the Gas Up team with intentions to race in the Moto2 World Championship next year.

The vast majority of the rest of the grid was already confirmed, at least among the top teams, but the entry list also carries confirmation of Ana Carrasco’s move into the class with Honda after her WorldWCR title win last season; and that of Aldi Mahendra, who moves up with Yamaha and the EvanBros team after becoming the first Indonesian rider to win an FIM World Championship with the 2024 WorldSSP300 title.

The full entry list is below.

2025 WorldSSP Entry List

 No.RiderNat.MotorcycleTeam
131Yuki OkamotoJAPYamaha YZF R9Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing
262Stefano ManziITAYamaha YZF R9Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing
365Philipp OettlGERDucati Panigale V2Feel Racing WorldSSP Team
411Bo BendsneyderNEDMV Agusta F3 800 RRMV Agusta Reparto Corse
577Filippo FarioliITAMV Agusta F3 800 RRMV Agusta Reparto Corse
657Aldi MahendraINAYamaha YZF R9Yamaha bLU cRU EvanBros Racing
761Can OncuTURYamaha YZF R9Yamaha bLU cRU EvanBros Racing
864Federico CaricasuloITAMV Agusta F3 800 RRMotozoo ME air racing
968Luke PowerAUSMV Agusta F3 800 RRMotozoo ME air racing
1055Jaume MasiaESPDucati Panigale V2Orelac Racing Verdnatura
1181Xavi CardelusESPDucati Panigale V2Orelac Racing Verdnatura
1221Michael RinaldiITAYamaha YZF R9GMT94 Yamaha
1394Lucas MahiasFRAYamaha YZF R9GMT94 Yamaha
1432Oliver BaylissAUSTriumph Street Tripe 765 RSPTR Triumph Factory Racing
1569Tom Booth-AmosGBRTriumph Street Tripe 765 RSPTR Triumph Factory Racing
1623Marcel SchrotterGERDucati Panigale V2WRP Racing
1750Ondrej VostatekCZEDucati Panigale V2WRP Racing
187Loris VenemanNEDDucati Panigale V2EAB Racing Team
1928Glenn van StraalenNEDDucati Panigale V2D34G WorldSSP Racing Team
2033Eduardo MonteroESPDucati Panigale V2D34G WorldSSP Racing Team
2152Jeremy AlcobaESPKawasaki ZX-6R 636Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
2253Valentin DebiseFRADucati Panigale V2Renzi Corse
2324Leonardo TacciniITADucati Panigale V2Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team
2443Simon JespersenDENDucati Panigale V2Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team
255Niccolo AntonelliITAYamaha YZF R9VFT Racing
2627Kaito TobaJAPHonda CBR600RRPetronas MIE Honda Racing
2789Khairul Bin PawiMASHonda CBR600RRPetronas MIE Honda Racing
286Corentin PerolariFRAHonda CBR600RRHonda Racing World Supersport
2922Ana CarrascoESPHonda CBR600RRHonda Racing World Supersport
303Raffaele De RosaITAQJMotor SRK 800 RRQJMotor Factory Racing
3166Niki TuuliFINQJMotor SRK 800 RRQJMotor Factory Racing
324Loic ArbelFRAMV Agusta F3 800 RRTeam Flembbo-Pilote Moto Production

WorldSSP300

The WorldSSP300 class loses its reigning champion for 2025, set to be its final season before being replaced by a new class.

But former champions Marc Garcia and Jeffrey Buis remain, and former Grand Prix rider Elia Bartolini arrives for his first full season in the 300 class.

2025 WorldSSP300 Entry List

 No.RiderNat.MotorcycleTeam
126Mirko GennaiITAKawasaki Ninja 400MTM Kawasaki
250Carter ThompsonAUSKawasaki Ninja 400MTM Kawasaki
331Elia BartoliniITAYamaha R3Team BrCorse
443Marco GaggiITAYamaha R3Team BrCorse
541Marc GarciaESPKove 321 RR-SKove Factory Team
648Julio GarciaESPKove 321 RR-SKove Factory Team
76Jeffrey BuisNEDKTM RC 390 RFreudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing
866Phillip TonnGERKTM RC 390 RFreudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing
927Felix PutraINAYamaha R3ProGP Racing
1056Galang HendraINAYamaha R3ProGP Racing
1119Dorian JoulinFRAYamaha R3MS Racing
1239Juan ResuenoESPYamaha R3MS Racing
1316Uriel HidalgoESPKawasaki Ninja 400Deza-Box 77 Racing Team
1477Jose OsunaESPKawasaki Ninja 400Deza-Box 77 Racing Team
1533Gonzalo SanchezESPYamaha R3Arco Sash MotoR University Team
1655Unai CalatayudESPYamaha R3Arco Sash MotoR University Team
1738David SalvadorESPKawasaki Ninja 400Team ProDina XCI
1847Antonio TorresESPKawasaki Ninja 400Team ProDina XCI
197Benat FernandezESPKove 321 RR-STeam#109 Retro Traffic Kove
2088Daniel MogedaESPKove 321 RR-STeam#109 Retro Traffic Kove
2196Marc VichESPYamaha R3Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team
2287Cameron SwainAUSYamaha R3Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team
2391Matteo VannucciITAYamaha R3Pata AG Motorsport Italia WSSP300
2412Humberto MaierBRAYamaha R3Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racin
2562Kevin FontainhaBRAYamaha R3Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racin
269Emiliano ErcolaniITAKawasaki Ninja 400Kawasaki GP Project
2729Giacomo ZanniniITAKawasaki Ninja 400Kawasaki GP Project
2811Filip NovotnyCZEKawasaki Ninja 400Accolade Funds Smrz Racing BGR
2985Kevin SabatucciITAKawasaki Ninja 400Accolade Funds Smrz Racing BGR
3013Roberto FernandezESPKawasaki Ninja 400Kawasaki Junior Team by MTM
3153Petr SvobodaCZEKawasaki Ninja 400Kawasaki Junior Team by MTM
3279Tomas AlonsoPORKawasaki Ninja 400Pons Motosport Italika Racing
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

