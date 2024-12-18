2025 WorldSSP entry list reveals Moto2 clue

The provisional 2025 WorldSSP permanent entry list has been published, revealing one key piece of information that also has ramifications for Moto2.

Jaume Masia was set to make his second season in the Moto2 World Championship next season, continuing with the Preicanos team he made his intermediate class debut with in 2024.

However, the 2023 Moto3 World Champion is now seemingly set to race in World Supersport, and is down on the WorldSSP entry list for the Orelac Racing Verdnatura team on a Ducati Panigale V2 as teammate to Xavi Cardelus — another Moto2 casualty this winter.

Masia’s apparent signing for the Orelac team points to the potential withdrawal of the team that was known throughout the second half of the 2024 Moto2 season as Preicanos, but which was previously known as Gas Up, and Stop and Go before that.

The team has been embroiled in legal issues between Raul Castaneda, who brought with him the Preicanos name this year, and Eduardo Perales who reportedly retains ownership of the Moto2 entries allocated to the team.

However, Spanish publication Motociclismo reports that Masia has in fact not signed for Orelac, and is still tied to the Gas Up team with intentions to race in the Moto2 World Championship next year.

The vast majority of the rest of the grid was already confirmed, at least among the top teams, but the entry list also carries confirmation of Ana Carrasco’s move into the class with Honda after her WorldWCR title win last season; and that of Aldi Mahendra, who moves up with Yamaha and the EvanBros team after becoming the first Indonesian rider to win an FIM World Championship with the 2024 WorldSSP300 title.

The full entry list is below.

2025 WorldSSP Entry List No. Rider Nat. Motorcycle Team 1 31 Yuki Okamoto JAP Yamaha YZF R9 Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing 2 62 Stefano Manzi ITA Yamaha YZF R9 Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing 3 65 Philipp Oettl GER Ducati Panigale V2 Feel Racing WorldSSP Team 4 11 Bo Bendsneyder NED MV Agusta F3 800 RR MV Agusta Reparto Corse 5 77 Filippo Farioli ITA MV Agusta F3 800 RR MV Agusta Reparto Corse 6 57 Aldi Mahendra INA Yamaha YZF R9 Yamaha bLU cRU EvanBros Racing 7 61 Can Oncu TUR Yamaha YZF R9 Yamaha bLU cRU EvanBros Racing 8 64 Federico Caricasulo ITA MV Agusta F3 800 RR Motozoo ME air racing 9 68 Luke Power AUS MV Agusta F3 800 RR Motozoo ME air racing 10 55 Jaume Masia ESP Ducati Panigale V2 Orelac Racing Verdnatura 11 81 Xavi Cardelus ESP Ducati Panigale V2 Orelac Racing Verdnatura 12 21 Michael Rinaldi ITA Yamaha YZF R9 GMT94 Yamaha 13 94 Lucas Mahias FRA Yamaha YZF R9 GMT94 Yamaha 14 32 Oliver Bayliss AUS Triumph Street Tripe 765 RS PTR Triumph Factory Racing 15 69 Tom Booth-Amos GBR Triumph Street Tripe 765 RS PTR Triumph Factory Racing 16 23 Marcel Schrotter GER Ducati Panigale V2 WRP Racing 17 50 Ondrej Vostatek CZE Ducati Panigale V2 WRP Racing 18 7 Loris Veneman NED Ducati Panigale V2 EAB Racing Team 19 28 Glenn van Straalen NED Ducati Panigale V2 D34G WorldSSP Racing Team 20 33 Eduardo Montero ESP Ducati Panigale V2 D34G WorldSSP Racing Team 21 52 Jeremy Alcoba ESP Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 Kawasaki WorldSSP Team 22 53 Valentin Debise FRA Ducati Panigale V2 Renzi Corse 23 24 Leonardo Taccini ITA Ducati Panigale V2 Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team 24 43 Simon Jespersen DEN Ducati Panigale V2 Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team 25 5 Niccolo Antonelli ITA Yamaha YZF R9 VFT Racing 26 27 Kaito Toba JAP Honda CBR600RR Petronas MIE Honda Racing 27 89 Khairul Bin Pawi MAS Honda CBR600RR Petronas MIE Honda Racing 28 6 Corentin Perolari FRA Honda CBR600RR Honda Racing World Supersport 29 22 Ana Carrasco ESP Honda CBR600RR Honda Racing World Supersport 30 3 Raffaele De Rosa ITA QJMotor SRK 800 RR QJMotor Factory Racing 31 66 Niki Tuuli FIN QJMotor SRK 800 RR QJMotor Factory Racing 32 4 Loic Arbel FRA MV Agusta F3 800 RR Team Flembbo-Pilote Moto Production

WorldSSP300

The WorldSSP300 class loses its reigning champion for 2025, set to be its final season before being replaced by a new class.

But former champions Marc Garcia and Jeffrey Buis remain, and former Grand Prix rider Elia Bartolini arrives for his first full season in the 300 class.