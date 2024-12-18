2025 WorldSSP entry list reveals Moto2 clue
The provisional permanent entry list for the 2025 WorldSSP season also gives some information for Moto2.
The provisional 2025 WorldSSP permanent entry list has been published, revealing one key piece of information that also has ramifications for Moto2.
Jaume Masia was set to make his second season in the Moto2 World Championship next season, continuing with the Preicanos team he made his intermediate class debut with in 2024.
However, the 2023 Moto3 World Champion is now seemingly set to race in World Supersport, and is down on the WorldSSP entry list for the Orelac Racing Verdnatura team on a Ducati Panigale V2 as teammate to Xavi Cardelus — another Moto2 casualty this winter.
Masia’s apparent signing for the Orelac team points to the potential withdrawal of the team that was known throughout the second half of the 2024 Moto2 season as Preicanos, but which was previously known as Gas Up, and Stop and Go before that.
The team has been embroiled in legal issues between Raul Castaneda, who brought with him the Preicanos name this year, and Eduardo Perales who reportedly retains ownership of the Moto2 entries allocated to the team.
However, Spanish publication Motociclismo reports that Masia has in fact not signed for Orelac, and is still tied to the Gas Up team with intentions to race in the Moto2 World Championship next year.
The vast majority of the rest of the grid was already confirmed, at least among the top teams, but the entry list also carries confirmation of Ana Carrasco’s move into the class with Honda after her WorldWCR title win last season; and that of Aldi Mahendra, who moves up with Yamaha and the EvanBros team after becoming the first Indonesian rider to win an FIM World Championship with the 2024 WorldSSP300 title.
The full entry list is below.
2025 WorldSSP Entry List
|No.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Motorcycle
|Team
|1
|31
|Yuki Okamoto
|JAP
|Yamaha YZF R9
|Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing
|2
|62
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|Yamaha YZF R9
|Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing
|3
|65
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Feel Racing WorldSSP Team
|4
|11
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|5
|77
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|6
|57
|Aldi Mahendra
|INA
|Yamaha YZF R9
|Yamaha bLU cRU EvanBros Racing
|7
|61
|Can Oncu
|TUR
|Yamaha YZF R9
|Yamaha bLU cRU EvanBros Racing
|8
|64
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|Motozoo ME air racing
|9
|68
|Luke Power
|AUS
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|Motozoo ME air racing
|10
|55
|Jaume Masia
|ESP
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|11
|81
|Xavi Cardelus
|ESP
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|12
|21
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Yamaha YZF R9
|GMT94 Yamaha
|13
|94
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Yamaha YZF R9
|GMT94 Yamaha
|14
|32
|Oliver Bayliss
|AUS
|Triumph Street Tripe 765 RS
|PTR Triumph Factory Racing
|15
|69
|Tom Booth-Amos
|GBR
|Triumph Street Tripe 765 RS
|PTR Triumph Factory Racing
|16
|23
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Ducati Panigale V2
|WRP Racing
|17
|50
|Ondrej Vostatek
|CZE
|Ducati Panigale V2
|WRP Racing
|18
|7
|Loris Veneman
|NED
|Ducati Panigale V2
|EAB Racing Team
|19
|28
|Glenn van Straalen
|NED
|Ducati Panigale V2
|D34G WorldSSP Racing Team
|20
|33
|Eduardo Montero
|ESP
|Ducati Panigale V2
|D34G WorldSSP Racing Team
|21
|52
|Jeremy Alcoba
|ESP
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
|22
|53
|Valentin Debise
|FRA
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Renzi Corse
|23
|24
|Leonardo Taccini
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team
|24
|43
|Simon Jespersen
|DEN
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team
|25
|5
|Niccolo Antonelli
|ITA
|Yamaha YZF R9
|VFT Racing
|26
|27
|Kaito Toba
|JAP
|Honda CBR600RR
|Petronas MIE Honda Racing
|27
|89
|Khairul Bin Pawi
|MAS
|Honda CBR600RR
|Petronas MIE Honda Racing
|28
|6
|Corentin Perolari
|FRA
|Honda CBR600RR
|Honda Racing World Supersport
|29
|22
|Ana Carrasco
|ESP
|Honda CBR600RR
|Honda Racing World Supersport
|30
|3
|Raffaele De Rosa
|ITA
|QJMotor SRK 800 RR
|QJMotor Factory Racing
|31
|66
|Niki Tuuli
|FIN
|QJMotor SRK 800 RR
|QJMotor Factory Racing
|32
|4
|Loic Arbel
|FRA
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|Team Flembbo-Pilote Moto Production
WorldSSP300
The WorldSSP300 class loses its reigning champion for 2025, set to be its final season before being replaced by a new class.
But former champions Marc Garcia and Jeffrey Buis remain, and former Grand Prix rider Elia Bartolini arrives for his first full season in the 300 class.
2025 WorldSSP300 Entry List
|No.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Motorcycle
|Team
|1
|26
|Mirko Gennai
|ITA
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|MTM Kawasaki
|2
|50
|Carter Thompson
|AUS
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|MTM Kawasaki
|3
|31
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|Yamaha R3
|Team BrCorse
|4
|43
|Marco Gaggi
|ITA
|Yamaha R3
|Team BrCorse
|5
|41
|Marc Garcia
|ESP
|Kove 321 RR-S
|Kove Factory Team
|6
|48
|Julio Garcia
|ESP
|Kove 321 RR-S
|Kove Factory Team
|7
|6
|Jeffrey Buis
|NED
|KTM RC 390 R
|Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing
|8
|66
|Phillip Tonn
|GER
|KTM RC 390 R
|Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing
|9
|27
|Felix Putra
|INA
|Yamaha R3
|ProGP Racing
|10
|56
|Galang Hendra
|INA
|Yamaha R3
|ProGP Racing
|11
|19
|Dorian Joulin
|FRA
|Yamaha R3
|MS Racing
|12
|39
|Juan Resueno
|ESP
|Yamaha R3
|MS Racing
|13
|16
|Uriel Hidalgo
|ESP
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Deza-Box 77 Racing Team
|14
|77
|Jose Osuna
|ESP
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Deza-Box 77 Racing Team
|15
|33
|Gonzalo Sanchez
|ESP
|Yamaha R3
|Arco Sash MotoR University Team
|16
|55
|Unai Calatayud
|ESP
|Yamaha R3
|Arco Sash MotoR University Team
|17
|38
|David Salvador
|ESP
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Team ProDina XCI
|18
|47
|Antonio Torres
|ESP
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Team ProDina XCI
|19
|7
|Benat Fernandez
|ESP
|Kove 321 RR-S
|Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove
|20
|88
|Daniel Mogeda
|ESP
|Kove 321 RR-S
|Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove
|21
|96
|Marc Vich
|ESP
|Yamaha R3
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team
|22
|87
|Cameron Swain
|AUS
|Yamaha R3
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team
|23
|91
|Matteo Vannucci
|ITA
|Yamaha R3
|Pata AG Motorsport Italia WSSP300
|24
|12
|Humberto Maier
|BRA
|Yamaha R3
|Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racin
|25
|62
|Kevin Fontainha
|BRA
|Yamaha R3
|Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racin
|26
|9
|Emiliano Ercolani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Kawasaki GP Project
|27
|29
|Giacomo Zannini
|ITA
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Kawasaki GP Project
|28
|11
|Filip Novotny
|CZE
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Accolade Funds Smrz Racing BGR
|29
|85
|Kevin Sabatucci
|ITA
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Accolade Funds Smrz Racing BGR
|30
|13
|Roberto Fernandez
|ESP
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Kawasaki Junior Team by MTM
|31
|53
|Petr Svoboda
|CZE
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Kawasaki Junior Team by MTM
|32
|79
|Tomas Alonso
|POR
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Pons Motosport Italika Racing