2025 WorldWCR entry list revealed with big name omission

The provisional entry list for the second season of the WorldWCR championship has been published.

Maria Herrera leads WorldWCR race, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The provisional permanent entry list for the 2025 WorldWCR championship has been revealed, with only one big name missing compared to 2024.

That, of course, is 2024 champion Ana Carrasco, who moves up to the WorldSSP class with official Honda backing.

Carrasco leaves behind a championship that she — along with Maria Herrera, Sara Sanchez and Beatriz Neila — ensured was dominated by Spanish riders in 2024.

Only two podium positions were taken by non-Spaniards this year, with Italian Roberta Ponziani and Australian Taylor Relph both getting on the rostrum in Race 2 at Cremona when Herrera and Ponziani made contact and crashed out..

Herrera took Carrasco to the final race in the 2024 battle, but in the #22’s absence it’s likely that her main rivals next year will be Sanchez, racing for the GRT team, and Neila, racing again with the Crescent team.

Ponziani is back, too, as Herrera’s teammate at Forward, while British rider Chloe Jones, who finished sixth in both races as a wildcard at the final round of 2024 in Jerez, will be on the grid full-time next year with GR Motorsport who move over from the BSB paddock.

 

2025 WorldWCR Entry List

 No.RiderNat.Team
14Emily BondiFRAZelos Trasimeno
26Maria HerreraESPKlint Forward Racing Team
38Taylor RelphAUSTayco Motorsports
414Mallory DobbsUSAMKD Racing Team
515Chloe JonesGBRGR Motorsport
616Lucy MichelGERTSL-Racing
717Lucie BoudesseulFRAGMT94-Yamaha
819Adela OurednickovaCZEDafitmotoracing
920Natalia RiveraESPTerra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team
1021Avalon LewisNZLCarl Cox Motorsports
1122Madaleina SimoesPORFB Racing Team
1228Ornelia OngaroFRAOngaro Racing Team
1329Billee FullerNZLCarl Cox Motorsports
1432Sonya LloydUSATeam Trasimeno
1533Chun Mei LiuTPEWT Team Taiwan
1636Beatriz NeilaESPAmpito Crescent Yamaha
1746Pakita RuizESPPR46+1 Racing Team
1852Jessica HowdenRSATeam Trasimeno
1964Sara SanchezESPTerra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team
2076Jamie Hanks-ElliottGBRHanks Racing
2183Astrid MadrigalMEXItalika Racing FIMLA
2294Beatrice BarberaITATeam GP3 TM36
2396Roberta PonzianiITAKlint Forward Racing Team
2499Isis CarrenoCHIItalika Racing FIMLA
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

