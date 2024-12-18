2025 WorldWCR entry list revealed with big name omission
The provisional entry list for the second season of the WorldWCR championship has been published.
The provisional permanent entry list for the 2025 WorldWCR championship has been revealed, with only one big name missing compared to 2024.
That, of course, is 2024 champion Ana Carrasco, who moves up to the WorldSSP class with official Honda backing.
Carrasco leaves behind a championship that she — along with Maria Herrera, Sara Sanchez and Beatriz Neila — ensured was dominated by Spanish riders in 2024.
Only two podium positions were taken by non-Spaniards this year, with Italian Roberta Ponziani and Australian Taylor Relph both getting on the rostrum in Race 2 at Cremona when Herrera and Ponziani made contact and crashed out..
Herrera took Carrasco to the final race in the 2024 battle, but in the #22’s absence it’s likely that her main rivals next year will be Sanchez, racing for the GRT team, and Neila, racing again with the Crescent team.
Ponziani is back, too, as Herrera’s teammate at Forward, while British rider Chloe Jones, who finished sixth in both races as a wildcard at the final round of 2024 in Jerez, will be on the grid full-time next year with GR Motorsport who move over from the BSB paddock.
2025 WorldWCR Entry List
|No.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|4
|Emily Bondi
|FRA
|Zelos Trasimeno
|2
|6
|Maria Herrera
|ESP
|Klint Forward Racing Team
|3
|8
|Taylor Relph
|AUS
|Tayco Motorsports
|4
|14
|Mallory Dobbs
|USA
|MKD Racing Team
|5
|15
|Chloe Jones
|GBR
|GR Motorsport
|6
|16
|Lucy Michel
|GER
|TSL-Racing
|7
|17
|Lucie Boudesseul
|FRA
|GMT94-Yamaha
|8
|19
|Adela Ourednickova
|CZE
|Dafitmotoracing
|9
|20
|Natalia Rivera
|ESP
|Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team
|10
|21
|Avalon Lewis
|NZL
|Carl Cox Motorsports
|11
|22
|Madaleina Simoes
|POR
|FB Racing Team
|12
|28
|Ornelia Ongaro
|FRA
|Ongaro Racing Team
|13
|29
|Billee Fuller
|NZL
|Carl Cox Motorsports
|14
|32
|Sonya Lloyd
|USA
|Team Trasimeno
|15
|33
|Chun Mei Liu
|TPE
|WT Team Taiwan
|16
|36
|Beatriz Neila
|ESP
|Ampito Crescent Yamaha
|17
|46
|Pakita Ruiz
|ESP
|PR46+1 Racing Team
|18
|52
|Jessica Howden
|RSA
|Team Trasimeno
|19
|64
|Sara Sanchez
|ESP
|Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team
|20
|76
|Jamie Hanks-Elliott
|GBR
|Hanks Racing
|21
|83
|Astrid Madrigal
|MEX
|Italika Racing FIMLA
|22
|94
|Beatrice Barbera
|ITA
|Team GP3 TM36
|23
|96
|Roberta Ponziani
|ITA
|Klint Forward Racing Team
|24
|99
|Isis Carreno
|CHI
|Italika Racing FIMLA