2025 WorldWCR entry list revealed with big name omission

The provisional permanent entry list for the 2025 WorldWCR championship has been revealed, with only one big name missing compared to 2024.

That, of course, is 2024 champion Ana Carrasco, who moves up to the WorldSSP class with official Honda backing.

Carrasco leaves behind a championship that she — along with Maria Herrera, Sara Sanchez and Beatriz Neila — ensured was dominated by Spanish riders in 2024.

Only two podium positions were taken by non-Spaniards this year, with Italian Roberta Ponziani and Australian Taylor Relph both getting on the rostrum in Race 2 at Cremona when Herrera and Ponziani made contact and crashed out..

Herrera took Carrasco to the final race in the 2024 battle, but in the #22’s absence it’s likely that her main rivals next year will be Sanchez, racing for the GRT team, and Neila, racing again with the Crescent team.

Ponziani is back, too, as Herrera’s teammate at Forward, while British rider Chloe Jones, who finished sixth in both races as a wildcard at the final round of 2024 in Jerez, will be on the grid full-time next year with GR Motorsport who move over from the BSB paddock.