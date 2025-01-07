Danilo Petrucci suffers nightmare second Dakar stage

A puncture and broken suspension contributed to a tough second stage of the 2025 Dakar for Danilo Petrucci.

Danilo Petrucci's truck, 2025 Dakar Rally. Credit: Frederic Le Floc’h/DPPI.
Danilo Petrucci's truck, 2025 Dakar Rally. Credit: Frederic Le Floc’h/DPPI.

Danilo Petrucci’s first foray into four-wheeled motorsport this month took a downward turn in the 2025 Dakar Rally’s second stage.

The Italian, who famously rode the 2022 Dakar for KTM and won a stage, is competing for the MM Technology team in a crew headed by Claudio Bellina, the owner of the Italian transport company Italtrans which has long been the title sponsor of the Italtrans Racing Moto2 team.

Petrucci is designated as the team’s mechanic, Bellina the driver, and the third member, Marco Arnoletti, is the navigator for the #608 truck.

The trio ended the first stage of  the rally sixth, and had a trouble-free first day of the 48-hour chrono stage that made up the second test of this year’s Dakar.

However, the second day of Stage 2 saw the #608 truck encounter a variety of issues, from navigational trouble to broken suspension.

“48h chrono has gone finally,” Petrucci wrote in an Instagram post.

“Yesterday was good, no problems and fighting for the sixth place.

“Today I started well, fighting for top-five despite a small puncture on the front right wheel. Knowing we had to go on the dunes I gave the command to Claudio [Bellina] and with the air system I managed to inflate the punctured tyre always at the good pressure.

“Then around 720km there was a difficult navigation point with many cars around looking for the right way and a lot of dust. We lost the way and Claudio unfortunately remained stuck in a sand bank.

“We dug sand for one hour and we have been able to move the truck. We rejoin and I started driving for the last fast part.”

After recovering from the sand bank, things continued to go badly for the Italtrans team.

“Suddenly the suspension broke and cut the air system and we lost that front right wheel,” Petrucci said.

“Not only [that], without air system was impossible to inflate the cushions for change the tyre. Claudio and Marco [Arnoletti] found the way to inflate the cushions and we changed the wheel. Without a suspension we ended the stage at low speed.”

Petrucci was still able to find the positivity in what was clearly a challenging day.

“As always the Dakar is a life lesson,” he said. “You lose the way and you don’t know where you came from and where you have to go. Or you break something and you think everything is lost.

“But as in life, when you are desperate, the only thing you want to do is to go ahead. A problem become an opportunity. The opportunity to always go ahead.”

After the tricky second stage, Petrucci, Arnoletti, and Bellina are down in 12th in the truck class on the overall rankings, and over four hours off the leading truck of Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, and David Svanda, who are also under the MM Technology team.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
18m ago
Was this the "full magic" race of the 2024 WSBK season?
Michael van der Mark, 2024 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael van der Mark, 2024 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
38m ago
Lewis Hamilton net worth: What is F1 superstar’s net worth?
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
MotoGP
News
46m ago
Marc Marquez: Factory Ducati move gives me “two very good bullets” for title fight
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
49m ago
Why Red Bull snubbed 'faster' driver than Liam Lawson to partner Max Verstappen
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Johann Zarco ‘thought I would be sadder’ at end of first Honda MotoGP year
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, Barcelona MotoGP test 2024
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, Barcelona MotoGP test 2024
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
2h ago
Toto Wolff was desperate to avoid Max Verstappen repeat after Lewis Hamilton ‘curve ball’
Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton
Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton
Moto3
News
2h ago
Moto3 rookie suffers major training injury
Guido Pini. Credit: Instagram/Guido Pini
Guido Pini. Credit: Instagram/Guido Pini
F1
News
3h ago
Kevin Magnussen had Ferrari ‘sniffing around’ and turned down Red Bull
Kevin Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen
BSB
News
3h ago
BSB Pathway class gets fresh Honda entrant for 2025
Jamie Davis, Dean Hipwell. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
Jamie Davis, Dean Hipwell. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
F1
News
4h ago
Max Verstappen Red Bull exit talk shut down amid 'unwavering' commitment claim
Christian Horner and Max Verstappen
Christian Horner and Max Verstappen