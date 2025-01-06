Scott Redding completes first Ducati laps since 2021

Scott Redding has been out on his Ducati Panigale V4 R training bike at a new circuit in Spain.

Scott Redding on-board at Circuito de Sevilla. Credit: Instagram/Scott Redding.
Scott Redding has been back aboard a Ducati Panigale V4 R as he prepares for the upcoming WorldSBK season.

Redding was out on his Panigale training bike at the Circuito de Sevilla, a new circuit opened only last year near the southern Spanish city, located just north of Jerez de la Frontera.

The British rider returns to Ducati — the brand with which he made his WorldSBK debut in 2020 and secured all 12 of his race wins — this year having spent the past three seasons with BMW, which has downscaled from four bikes to two in 2025.

Redding will remain with the MGM Bonovo team he joined for 2024 when he was replaced in BMW’s factory team by Toprak Razgatlioglu, the German outfit making its first change in machinery since it joined WorldSBK full-time in 2021 with Jonas Folger and the M1000 RR (it had previously entered as a wildcard with Folger aboard a Yamaha R1).

Redding’s record with the Panigale V4 R — which has proven to be the most effective package for independent teams in WorldSBK thanks to victories from the likes of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Danilo Petrucci, and Andrea Iannone in recent seasons — opens the possibility of him returning more consistently to competitiveness in 2025 after sporadically contending for top sixes and occasionally podiums during his BMW years.

Redding will enter the 2025 season having gone without a podium in WorldSBK since he finished third in Race 1 at Most in 2022, and without a win since his triumph in Race 2 at the 2021 Argentinian Round.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

