Toprak Razgatlioglu explains the truth behind injury which hampers his preseason

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s 2025 has not started in the ideal way.

The reigning WSBK champion was injured in training, and will miss next week’s Jerez test (January 22 and 23).

Razgatlioglu explained what happened to his right index finger at BMW’s launch of their 2025 World Superbike Championship machine.

“Now, it’s getting better,” he said.

“Maybe I’ll be at Portimao. If not, for sure, Phillip Island.

“I crashed with the enduro bike. In the off-season, I’m always riding an enduro bike because I love it but I crashed.

“It was very small, I don’t understand why my finger is broken.

“I need time, maybe two weeks or three. I’ll try to come back at the Portimao test.”

The Portimao test is scheduled for the week commencing Monday January 27.

Shaun Muir, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Principal, said: “Toprak will not attend Jerez, and at the moment it’s 50/50 whether or not he will come to Portimao because of how short the time is between the two.

“It’s such a critical part of his right index finger which is his primary braking hand, so we don’t want to rush this, worst case is Monday in Australia, best case is limited testing in Portimao.”

The injury means Razgatlioglu will be one small step behind his WSBK rivals.

In addition, a separate injury meant his running on the BMW at the end of 2024 was limited so the upcoming Jerez test would have represented the ideal chance to get back into the swing of things.

Razgatlioglu unveiled the #1 plate on his 2025 M 1000 RR at BMW’s launch on Wednesday in Germany.

He dominated the series last season, with only an injury sustained in a crash threatening his lead at the top.

Unlike when Razgatlioglu won the 2021 WSBK title on a Yamaha, this year he will aim of successfully defending the top prize.

From 2026 he has admitted that he is eying up MotoGP.