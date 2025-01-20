WorldSBK announces new safety car deal for 2025 season

WorldSBK has announced a change in safety car for 2025, as it brings in Subaru to replace the outgoing Dodge.

Subaru will make its debut as the official safety car supplier of the World Superbike Championship next month at the opening round of the 2025 season at Phillip Island in Australia, where Toprak Razgatlioglu will begin his defence of the riders’ title he won last October.

For JDM fans who might be excited by the prospect of, say, an Impreza taking to the WorldSBK grid before the start of races as the championship’s official safety car, there is a minor disappointment in store, perhaps.

That’s because the the model chosen by Subaru is the battery-electric Solterra SUV, which fits as part of Subaru's full-electrification programme and which will certainly make less of an audial impact than the V8-powered Charger that Dodge had provided as the official safety car during 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome Subaru as the Official Safety Car partner for WorldSBK,” said Francesco Valentino, Head of WorldSBK Commercial & Marketing Department.

“The Solterra embodies a perfect blend of innovation, performance, and reliability, making it an ideal match for our Championship.

“Subaru’s focus on delivering high-quality vehicles aligns perfectly with WorldSBK’s pursuit of excellence. This partnership highlights once more the value of the Championship as a global marketing platform.”

Subaru Europe General Manager David Dello Stritto added: “Subaru’s unique racing heritage, paired with the passion and loyalty of our global fan base, makes the WorldSBK Championship a meaningful fit for us.

“The shared values of pushing limits and fostering a spirited community align perfectly with our Safe Fun Tough philosophy, which mirrors WorldSBK’s commitment to thrilling yet responsible performance.”