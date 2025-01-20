BMW “have to work hard” to defend WorldSBK title

“The second title will be even harder to achieve than the first one…”

BMW WorldSBK team launc 2025. Credit: BMW.
BMW WorldSBK team launc 2025. Credit: BMW.

BMW’s 2024 WorldSBK title will be harder to defend than it was to win, according to the Bavarian brand’s technical director, Chris Gonschor.

BMW won the riders’ title in 2024 – its first of any kind in WorldSBK – thanks to a dominant season from Toprak Razgatlioglu, who won 18 of 36 races last season. But the title came ahead of schedule for BMW, whose target was to be World Champions by the end of 2025.

“For sure it was our mission to win in 2024 or 2025,” Gonschor told WorldSBK.com.

“We did it already in 2024, so the mission for next year is clear: when you’ve won the title, you want to defend it and you want to repeat it; but the second title will be even harder to achieve than the first one.

“So, we have to work hard but I’m pretty sure we are [well] prepared for next season.”

To defend the title won in 2024, BMW has a new homologation of its M1000 RR in 2025, coming with adjustments to the frame, aerodynamics, and updates to the engine.

“The new M1000 RR has an optimised engine, on the street bike it’s 6bhp more, so this means there are changes in the engine which improve and make room for improvement to gain more power, more durability, more linearity,” Gonschor explained.

“On the aerodynamics side, we also have a new fairing, so it will be improved on this topic. Electronic-wise, the new bike has some new sensors on it, so we gain some potential in this area, and on the chassis side we can always improve a bit.”

According to Gonschor, the first impression from BMW’s riders, Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark, was positive when they tried the bike for one day at Jerez in December.

“Luckily they had a smile on their faces, so it was a very good first impression, but like always the first test with a new bike, a new specification of engine and the whole bike package gives you also some homework and questions,” Gonschor said.

“So, overall they saw the potential of the bike that makes an improvement compared to last year, but nevertheless you have to work hard to gain every improvement in every aspect, and we need a [few] more tests to be perfectly prepared for Phillip Island.”

The remainder of the 2025 testing programme for BMW faces a degree of uncertainty due to an injury picked up by Razgatlioglu while training, forcing him out of this week’s test in Jerez, the first of this calendar year.

That will put more workload on van der Mark, Gonschor explained: “He [Razgatliogu] will miss the Jerez test, but we are very confident that he is fully back to fitness at the latest in Phillip Island, we have no doubts.

“There is a little bit more work to do now for Mickey, but Mickey proved at the end of the season that he’s capable to do the same outcome results and lap times; so he will give us the important feedback.

“Both of them always work together, this time Mickey will do a bit more than Toprak, and Toprak is keen to jump on the bike and to listen to Mickey to see what he will say after Jerez.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
3m ago
Unexpected F1 ally tipped to help Lewis Hamilton invest in MotoGP
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
29m ago
Francesco Bagnaia: Marc Marquez? “I’ll be the gentleman”
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez 2025 Ducati launch
F1 News
34m ago
Max Verstappen now owns luxury £10m yacht
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
2h ago
BMW “have to work hard” to defend WorldSBK title
BMW WorldSBK team launc 2025. Credit: BMW.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Gigi Dall'Igna has his say on Jorge Martin taking the #1 to Aprilia
Gigi Dall'Igna

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton marks “new era” at Ferrari with iconic Maranello shot
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Williams expect ‘no politics’ between Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez vows to be a team player: “It’s not who wins, but it’s the team…”
Marc Marquez, 2025 Ducati launch
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
Why fallout is inevitable in Ducati’s MotoGP superteam
Bagnaia, Marquez
F1 News
3h ago
FIRST LOOK: Images of Lewis Hamilton’s first day at Ferrari emerge
Lewis Hamilton has made his first visit to Ferrari's F1 base