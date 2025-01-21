Injured Honda rider to miss this week's Jerez WorldSBK test

Iker Lecuona will miss this week’s WorldSBK test at Jerez through injury.

Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Honda’s WorldSBK team will field a reduced line-up at this week’s Jerez test, owing to an injury for Iker Lecuona.

Lecuona was training two weeks ago when he suffered rib injuries and contusions.

“Iker Lecuona is still recovering from an injury sustained while training two weeks ago,” a statement from Honda reads.

“Lecuona suffered a cracked rib and minor contusions and although his injuries are not serious, the team has decided that the rider should sit out this week’s test as a precaution.”

The Honda statement says that the plan for Lecuona is for him to return to action at next week’s Portimao test on 28–29 January.

Lecuona’s absence in Jerez means that only Xavi Vierge, of HRC’s full-time WorldSBK line-up, will ride at the Andalusian venue this week on 22–23 January, a test which precedes the first round by only four-and-a-half weeks.

Vierge will not be completely alone in the Honda programme, with Petronas MIE’s Tarran Mackenzie and Zaqhwan Zaidi riding for the first time this preseason at Jerez, and HRC’s official test rider Tetsuta Nagashima also present in Spain.

Lecuona’s injury marks another injury-hit beginning to a season, after he missed six of the first nine races of 2024 through injury. He also missed the final race of last season after a crash in the Superpole Race at Jerez with his teammate, Vierge; and the #7 missed the final six races of his rookie WorldSBK campaign after a practice crash at the penultimate round at Mandalika in 2022.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
9m ago
BMW World Superbike boss explains “focus” for Toprak Razgatlioglu amid MotoGP speculation
Shaun Muir speaks to Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
47m ago
Axel Bassani hoping to gauge Bimota pace against WorldSBK rivals at Jerez test
Axel Bassani, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Injured Honda rider to miss this week's Jerez WorldSBK test
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Feature
1h ago
10 Ferrari figures that Lewis Hamilton knows are integral to his success
Fred Vasseur alongside Lewis Hamilton and Benedetto Vigna
F1 News
1h ago
Behind-the-scenes footage reveals what Lewis Hamilton told Ferrari staff
Lewis Hamilton met Ferrari staff on Monday

More News

RR News
2h ago
John McGuinness visits Valentino Rossi's ranch - but cops speeding penalty!
John McGuinness
RR News
4h ago
Dafabet Racing sign new rider and switch manufacturers for 2025 Isle of Man TT
Mikey Evans
WSBK News
4h ago
Alex Lowes makes glaring admission for WorldSBK 2025
Alex Lowes, 2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
4h ago
Revealed: When Haas’ F1 2025 car will break cover on track
Esteban Ocon debuted for Haas in the 2024 post-season Abu Dhabi test
WSBK News
5h ago
BMW address big concern over WSBK downsize to only two bikes
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michael van der Mark, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.