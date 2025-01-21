Alex Lowes makes glaring admission for WorldSBK 2025

Alex Lowes is targeting personal improvements in 2025 as he looks to build on a solid 2024 season.

Lowes had gone into 2024 with limited expectations as Kawasaki’s ZX-10RR had slid down the WorldSBK pecking order in terms of competitiveness, but a switch in crew chief and the regaining of some engine speed in the regulations saw improvements come for Lowes, who won two races and scored a further 10 podiums on his way to fourth in the championship.

With the change to Bimota machinery coming in 2025, Lowes is looking for both improvements from himself and his machinery to take further steps forward in the upcoming season.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the bike after what is, in reality, quite a short winter break nowadays,” Lowes said ahead of a test this weekend in Jerez.

“We do not have much time off in WorldSBK, what with testing going into late November and then starting again at the end of January.

“It has been good not to switch off too much – and I have enjoyed some time with my family.

“I have been working really hard on myself during the winter. Last season was a good one but I know that I need to improve a lot if I want to make a step forward.

“I have tried to analyse last season to see where I can improve and what I can do better this year.

“That’s from my side. From the bike side I am excited to see the evolution that the guys from Bimota have brought.

“I know Pere [Riba, Lowes’ crew chief] and all the guys in my side of the team have been working hard to use the vital information we gathered at the end of last year.

“We are getting closer to race time, and there will be more of our rivals on track at this test. We may get a bit more of an understanding of where we stack up. I cannot wait to get to work.”