A 2025 rookie spent his tricky first WSBK test in the wet

“It was complete, with some dry, some wet…”

Yari Montella, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Yari Montella, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

2025 WorldSBK rookie Yari Montella was confronted with mixed conditions at his maiden test in the premier class of the production derivative series, but those presented an opportunity for the young Italian.

The test in Jerez was Montella’s first on a WorldSBK-spec machine, and he ended the second day – a day on which only 11 riders set lap times due to wet conditions – third-fastest.

“I’m happy for that because I’m in the top three so it’s nice,” he told WorldSBK.com.

“But, in the end, we were just [a few] riders in a strange condition, on wet.

“But we decided to ride because I need to ride in every condition, because I need to keep the feeling with the bike, I need to understand the bike in every condition.

“So, I’m quite happy for the test because it was complete, with some dry, some wet, so happy for that and we just need to stay focused and continue to work.”

Montella now has four remaining test days – two at Portimao and a further two at Phillip Island – and the Italian is anticipating a different approach compared to his first test.

“For sure it will be a different approach from here, because now more or less I know what I expect from the bike,” he said.

“So, for sure, we will try to push a bit, and start to try something on the bike because in these days [in Jerez] we made nothing more or less, just some adjustments for my riding style, but nothing special.

“So, I think for sure we will make a complete job on the bike, on myself, and we will try to push a little bit more to understand our position on the grid.”

He added: “But I know that I need for sure also some races to understand the category, to understand the Superpole Race, to understand the Superpole – well, we have some work to do, for sure.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

RR News
1m ago
WH Racing return to Isle of Man TT after missing 2024 with a new rider
Marcus Simpson
WSBK News
1h ago
A 2025 rookie spent his tricky first WSBK test in the wet
Yari Montella, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
New Jonathan Rea crew chief “has the respect of the team” after second WorldSBK test
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
KTM debt rises to over €2 billion, interest found from 23 potential investors
KTM, MotoGP 2024
F1 News
1h ago
New footage reveals Lewis Hamilton’s giddy delight at driving Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton on track for Ferrari

More News

F1 News
1h ago
FIA explain how they spend money from F1 driver fines
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
1h ago
Jerez WorldSBK test rain “good” for Honda
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Jeremy Clarkson pokes fun at Lewis Hamilton with cheeky photo
Jeremy Clarkson has taken the mickey out of Lewis Hamilton
RR News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT hero Michael Dunlop ‘doesn’t give a s**t if you don’t like me’
Michael Dunlop
RR News
2h ago
Organisers present two key reasons to council to save the North West 200
Glenn Irwin