Yamaha unveils 2025 World Superbike livery

After a disappointing 2024 campaign, the 2025 liveries have been revealed for the factory Pata Yamaha and factory supported GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK teams.

Both teams continue with the familiar blue of Yamaha in 2025, and with the same riders as in 2024: Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea for the factory team; and Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter at GRT.

2025 will also mark the 10th season of Yamaha’s factory WorldSBK effort since it returned in 2016 after a five-year period of absence.

“2025 marks a significant milestone for Yamaha as we celebrate ten years since our return to the FIM Superbike World Championship in 2016,” said Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe’s division manager for motorsport.

“While our results in 2024 fell short of expectations, the dedication and collaborative effort from our engineers, the wider YME management team, our riders and our teams has been unwavering.

“Over the winter, everyone has been working hard to make a step forward for 2025 and encouraging progress in winter testing fuels our confidence as we prepare for another year of racing.

“The competition in WorldSBK is at a really high level, so we are excited for another year of close, thrilling battles on track.”

Niccolo Canepa – who has replaced Dosoli in the position of road racing sporting manager at YME after his own retirement from professional racing last year and Dosoli’s promotion to motorsport division manager – added: “It is an impressive statistic to have five world champions on the R1 as we head into WorldSBK 2025. Jonathan’s [Rea] career achievements speak for themselves as he is the most successful rider in WorldSBK history.

“While last season presented challenges for him, his determination and resilience are second to none and a year of experience with the R1 will undoubtedly prove important.

“Andrea enters his fifth season with Yamaha in WorldSBK, having already demonstrated his ability to compete at the front. We are confident he will continue to build on his impressive performances.”