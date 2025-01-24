Axel Bassani: Bimota “have to improve everywhere” with new WorldSBK project

Improvements must be found by Bimota with its new production motorcycle, the KB998, if it is to be competitive in WorldSBK this season, according to Axel Bassani.

The Italian was atop the times at the final test of 2024 in Jerez, ahead of teammate Alex Lowes, but the mixed conditions of the first test of 2025 at the same venue revealed areas in which the bike needs to improve.

“It’s been two good days of testing, but we only did half days on the first and second days,” Bassani told WolrdSBK.com.

“We didn’t do a lot of laps, but we got some data, so this is important.

“Day two was the first time [with the Bimota KB998] in wet conditions, and, for us, every day is important to understand what we need to do and what we have to improve.”

In conclusion, “It’s been a good test,” Bassani added. “I think the team now have some data to work on for the next test.

“In the dry, it was good. It was difficult as there was a lot of wind, so it wasn’t easy to ride.

“In the wet conditions, we have a lot of work to do because it was the first time on the bike in the wet. We have to improve everywhere because it’s completely new.

“The base wasn’t bad, and the lap time wasn’t so fast, but also not really slow. I think we have a lot of things where we can work and improve.”

The Italian added that he is working with Bimota’s suspension supplier, Showa, to improve his feeling with the rear of the bike.

“On the rear, I don’t have the feeling that I want,” Bassani said.

“We’re trying something and with Showa, we’re working hard to find a solution because, at the moment, we’re struggling too much to go fast.

“We need some improvement and I hope it’s before Australia.”