Major UK TV broadcast change for WSBK and BSB in 2025

Fans of the World Superbike Championship and British Superbike Championship in the UK and Ireland must watch the series in a new way in 2025 due to a TV change.

Eurosport - the channel which broadcast WSBK and BSB in 2024 - is no more.

The channel will be absorbed into TNT Sports from February 28, 2025.

The decision was made by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), the parent company of Eurosport and TNT Sports.

Previously, Eurosport was available to Sky TV and Virgin Media customers in the UK at no extra cost, but this will no longer be the case.

The cost of a TNT Sports package is £30.99 per month. It is cheaper if it’s bought as a bolt-on to an existing package.

TNT Sports already broadcasts MotoGP in the UK and Ireland. There will be no change to this in 2025.

The channel also has live rights to Premier League and Champions League football, Premiership men’s and women’s rugby, cricket, UFC, boxing, Australian Open and French Open tennis, Grand Tour cycling, the Mountain Bike World Series, winter sports and snooker.

“We don’t produce programmes thinking as TNT Sports or Eurosport, we produce them as WBD,” Scott Young, group SVP, content, production and business operations, WBD Sports Europe told Broadcast Sport.

“We need a single destination for that content in the UK and Ireland. The move will bring an increased audience to what’s currently on Eurosport and will simplify our branding.”