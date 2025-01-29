Axel Bassani “happy” with Bimota WorldBSK progress despite “strange” Portimao test

“The feeling with this bike on this track was good…”

Axel Bassani, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Axel Bassani, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Bimota’s preparations for its first WorldSBK season in 10 years continues this week in Portimao at the second and final European test of this winter, and Axel Bassani is enthused by the performance of its KB998.

Bassani ended the first day in Portimao second-fastest on the time sheets, one of only four riders to lap in the 1:40s despite the day beginning in wet conditions.

“It’s been a strange day because we started in wet conditions,” Bassani told WorldSBK.com.

“We did some laps to try to see how the bike was in this circuit. We waited and it started to dry, but the track was quite difficult out of turn four and turn 10 – there was a lot of water.”

Despite the difficult conditions, Bassani was positive overall about the KB998 on its first visit to Portimao.

“The feeling with this bike on this track was good,” he said.

“We improved a little bit with the rear. With Showa, we worked hard. I think we’re going in the correct way and we need to continue with this.”

Towards the end of the day, SCQ tyres were mounted and riders attempted some late time attacks. Bassani’s was good enough to end second, 0.029 seconds behind Toprak Razgatlioglu.

“We ran all day with the hard compound like everyone, I think,” Bassani said.

“We continued with the race tyre, and, in the end, we put on only one soft tyre to check where we are with it.

“We did quite a good lap. I think BMW and Ducati with Toprak [Razgatlioglu] and [Nicolo] Bulega have some margin, but we are there.

“We have to be happy; this is the most important thing. The team did a good job.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

