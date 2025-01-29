Alex Lowes compares level of ‘25 Bimota to the ‘24 Kawasaki

Alex Lowes has provided an update on the development of his 2025 Bimota as World Superbike Championship testing hots up.

WSBK riders are completing two days of testing in Portimao this week, after hitting the track at Jerez last week too.

A key change to this year’s grid is Lowes and Axel Bassani representing the new Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team, riding a KB998 Rimini.

“I spent quite a few years on the Kawasaki, and I feel that we’re starting immediately from at least the same level we finished on the Kawasaki,” Lowes said.

“Which is impressive, to be straight out the box like that.

“I’ve been trying to work hard on the test items to make sure I choose the right one. I’m quite optimistic we can have a good season.”

Lowes’ best lap on Tuesday at testing in Portimao was 1’41.819s, although he was limited by the weather.

Lowes reacted: “It was good. We had just half a day because the weather was bad in the morning. We have a long list of things to try, but no time really!

“We picked three main priorities. We had two different specs of forks from Showa, also something on the chassis at the back of the bike. It was good.

“I used the SC0 tyre all day so, at the end of the day, I dropped down but for most of the day, I was in the top three or four positions for race pace.

“This is quite good considering it’s testing and we’re trying to find the balance.

“Didn’t really work on anything specific settings to improve my feeling at Portimao because we still have too many things to do on the list.

“I’d say it was a positive day. It was my first time on the Bimota here at Portimao.

“All the positives I found on the bike at Jerez, I feel the same here. I’m hoping for some dry weather on Wednesday and our main focus is on races.

“Normally, when I put soft tyres on, I’m able to go fast. Superpole and the Superpole Race are normally one of my strongest points, so we sacrificed that to try and improve our bike because it’s so new and we have so many things to try. Happy with Tuesday’s work.”