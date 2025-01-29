Portimao World Superbike Test Results: Day 2

Lap times from the second day of the 2025 Portimao World Superbike test.

Alex Lowes, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
Alex Lowes is fastest midway through the second and final day of the 2025 Portimao World Superbike test.

The British rider set a 1:42.096 on a morning that was intermittently interrupted by rain and therefore saw limited running and times that were slower than yesterday.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was second-fastest, 0.005 seconds slower than Lowes, while Alvaro Bautista was almost a second slower than the Bimota rider in third place.

Full times as of 13:00 local time are below.

2025 WorldSBK Portimao Test Results | Wednesday | 13:00

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:42.096
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:42.101
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:43.061
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:43.131
5Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:43.373
6Xavi ForesESPBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:46.090
7Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:46.369
8Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:46.438
9Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:46.847
10Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:47.368
11Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:59.962
12Markus ReiterbergerGERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR2:01.836
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R12:04.149
14Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R2:04.264
15Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R12:08.717
 Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998No Time Set
 Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
 Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRNo Time Set
 Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRNo Time Set
 Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Sylvain GuintoliFRAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRNo Time Set
 Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
 Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

