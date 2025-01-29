Portimao World Superbike Test Results: Day 2

Alex Lowes is fastest midway through the second and final day of the 2025 Portimao World Superbike test.

The British rider set a 1:42.096 on a morning that was intermittently interrupted by rain and therefore saw limited running and times that were slower than yesterday.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was second-fastest, 0.005 seconds slower than Lowes, while Alvaro Bautista was almost a second slower than the Bimota rider in third place.

Full times as of 13:00 local time are below.