Portimao World Superbike Test Results: Day 2
Lap times from the second day of the 2025 Portimao World Superbike test.
Alex Lowes is fastest midway through the second and final day of the 2025 Portimao World Superbike test.
The British rider set a 1:42.096 on a morning that was intermittently interrupted by rain and therefore saw limited running and times that were slower than yesterday.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was second-fastest, 0.005 seconds slower than Lowes, while Alvaro Bautista was almost a second slower than the Bimota rider in third place.
Full times as of 13:00 local time are below.
2025 WorldSBK Portimao Test Results | Wednesday | 13:00
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:42.096
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:42.101
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:43.061
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:43.131
|5
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:43.373
|6
|Xavi Fores
|ESP
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:46.090
|7
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:46.369
|8
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JAP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:46.438
|9
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:46.847
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:47.368
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:59.962
|12
|Markus Reiterberger
|GER
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|2:01.836
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2:04.149
|14
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2:04.264
|15
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2:08.717
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|No Time Set
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|No Time Set
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|No Time Set
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Sylvain Guintoli
|FRA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|No Time Set
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
