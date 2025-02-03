2025 WSBK rider and crew chief partnerships confirmed

Here are the rider and crew chiefs combos for the 2025 World Superbike Championship.

2025 WorldSBK Rider and Crew Chiefs duos Rider Crew Chief Nicolo Bulega Tommaso Raponi Alvaro Bautista Giulio Nava Danilo Petrucci Luca Minelli Yari Montella Simone Corsi Andrea Iannoe Filippo Burgatti Sam Lowes Gorka Segura Ryan Vickers Maurizio Cambarau Scott Redding Francesco Reale Toprak Razgatlioglu Phil Marron Michael van der Mark Marcus Eschenbacher Andrea Locatelli Tom O'Kane Jonathan Rea Uri Pallares Remy Gardner Damiano Evangeslisti Dominique Aegerter Andrea Oleari Tito Rabat Pietro Cassara Bahattin Sofuoglu Federico D'Alessandro Xavi Vierge Tetsuya Sasaki Iker Lecuona Tom Jojic Tarran Mackenzie Mick Shanley Zaqhwan Zaidi Luciano Zazza Alex Lowes Pere Riba Axel Bassani Marcel Duinker Garrett Gerloff Pietro Caprara

The biggest change for this year is in the Pata Maxus Yamaha garage, where Jonathan Rea has a new crew chief.

Uri Pallares will work with Rea, replacing Andrew Pitt. Pitt is moving to WorldSSP to work with Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Xavi Vierge, at Honda, also has a new crew chief. Tetsuya Sasaki, formerly of Suzuki in MotoGP, is joining him.

Pietro Caprara remains in the Kawasaki team - Garrett Gerloff enters to link up with him.

Toprak Razgatlioglu remains with Phil Marron.