2025 WSBK rider and crew chief partnerships confirmed

List of every crew chief with every WSBK rider

Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea

Here are the rider and crew chiefs combos for the 2025 World Superbike Championship.

2025 WorldSBK Rider and Crew Chiefs duos
RiderCrew Chief
Nicolo Bulega
Tommaso Raponi
Alvaro BautistaGiulio Nava
Danilo PetrucciLuca Minelli
Yari MontellaSimone Corsi
Andrea IannoeFilippo Burgatti
Sam LowesGorka Segura
Ryan Vickers
Maurizio Cambarau
Scott Redding
Francesco Reale
Toprak RazgatliogluPhil Marron
Michael van der Mark
Marcus Eschenbacher
Andrea LocatelliTom O'Kane
Jonathan ReaUri Pallares
Remy Gardner
Damiano Evangeslisti
Dominique AegerterAndrea Oleari
Tito RabatPietro Cassara
Bahattin Sofuoglu
Federico D'Alessandro
Xavi ViergeTetsuya Sasaki
Iker LecuonaTom Jojic
Tarran MackenzieMick Shanley
Zaqhwan ZaidiLuciano Zazza
Alex LowesPere Riba
Axel BassaniMarcel Duinker
Garrett GerloffPietro Caprara

The biggest change for this year is in the Pata Maxus Yamaha garage, where Jonathan Rea has a new crew chief.

Uri Pallares will work with Rea, replacing Andrew Pitt. Pitt is moving to WorldSSP to work with Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Xavi Vierge, at Honda, also has a new crew chief. Tetsuya Sasaki, formerly of Suzuki in MotoGP, is joining him.

Pietro Caprara remains in the Kawasaki team - Garrett Gerloff enters to link up with him.

Toprak Razgatlioglu remains with Phil Marron. 

