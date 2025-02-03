2025 WSBK rider and crew chief partnerships confirmed
List of every crew chief with every WSBK rider
Here are the rider and crew chiefs combos for the 2025 World Superbike Championship.
|2025 WorldSBK Rider and Crew Chiefs duos
|Rider
|Crew Chief
|Nicolo Bulega
Tommaso Raponi
|Alvaro Bautista
|Giulio Nava
|Danilo Petrucci
|Luca Minelli
|Yari Montella
|Simone Corsi
|Andrea Iannoe
|Filippo Burgatti
|Sam Lowes
|Gorka Segura
|Ryan Vickers
Maurizio Cambarau
|Scott Redding
Francesco Reale
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Phil Marron
|Michael van der Mark
Marcus Eschenbacher
|Andrea Locatelli
|Tom O'Kane
|Jonathan Rea
|Uri Pallares
|Remy Gardner
Damiano Evangeslisti
|Dominique Aegerter
|Andrea Oleari
|Tito Rabat
|Pietro Cassara
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
Federico D'Alessandro
|Xavi Vierge
|Tetsuya Sasaki
|Iker Lecuona
|Tom Jojic
|Tarran Mackenzie
|Mick Shanley
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|Luciano Zazza
|Alex Lowes
|Pere Riba
|Axel Bassani
|Marcel Duinker
|Garrett Gerloff
|Pietro Caprara
The biggest change for this year is in the Pata Maxus Yamaha garage, where Jonathan Rea has a new crew chief.
Uri Pallares will work with Rea, replacing Andrew Pitt. Pitt is moving to WorldSSP to work with Michael Ruben Rinaldi.
Xavi Vierge, at Honda, also has a new crew chief. Tetsuya Sasaki, formerly of Suzuki in MotoGP, is joining him.
Pietro Caprara remains in the Kawasaki team - Garrett Gerloff enters to link up with him.
Toprak Razgatlioglu remains with Phil Marron.