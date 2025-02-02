Garrett Gerloff has “a good base” after “positive” Portimao WorldSBK test.

Garrett Gerloff heads to Australia for the opening WorldSBK round of 2025 in a positive mood after two European tests.

Both tests were dominated by weather, which restricted running in both Jerez and Portimao in January.

But Gerloff, who moves to Kawasaki this year after spending the past two seasons at BMW, said he was able to “confirm some things” at the second test in Portugal.

“It was a positive test at Portimao,” said Gerloff.

“Although the conditions were not perfect we still had a good test and we were able to confirm some things, which is nice.

“I think, in general, we have a good base to take to Australia and I hope we can have a positive test there before race weekend. I am really happy with the bike, the team and I cannot wait to keep going in Australia.”

Team principal Manuel Puccetti added: “Even though we were only able to ride for two days between Jerez and Portimao, we are very happy with how our tests went.

“Gerloff was able to ride many laps and was always very fast, confirming the validity of the work done by our technicians who found excellent set-ups for our Ninja ZX-10RR.

“We are ready for the Phillip Island tests and the first round in Australia – but not before having presented our team in Reggio Emilia and then in Japan.”