Nicolo Bulega “ready” for Australian WorldSBK despite “not one of the best” preseasons

Nicolo Bulega says he is “ready” to get his second WorldSBK season underway despite a suboptimal preseason.

Like everyone in WorldSBK, Bulega’s 2025 preparations have been disrupted by weather: wind and then rain in Jerez; then more of the same in Portimao.

“Unfortunately this winter was not one of the best, for the weather I mean,” Bulega told WorldSBK.com.

“We didn’t ride a lot last week in Jerez, and here in Portimao we did only some laps [on the first day]; from the first hour [on day two] it was raining, so I decided to stay in the garage to save one day of testing.

“[Now] we go to Australia. I’m ready because I think I have a good feeling with my bike – we can always improve, for sure, but anyway I think we can go to Australia with a good package.”

As a result of the poor weather in the two European tests, the majority of the WorldSBK field finds itself in the awkward position of hoping for dry and stable conditions at the final test of this winter in Phillip Island.

For Bulega, there are no specific goals, the Italian instead targeting general improvement ahead of the first round.

“[I just want to] try to improve my feeling with the bike,” he said.

“You can always be better, so I will try to improve my feeling with the bike.

“Last year I was a rookie so the first day was always difficult. This will be the first [round] not as a rookie, so I think it will be more interesting for me and I will try to start with more experience.”

Bulega at least goes to Australia with the knowledge that he has the capacity to win in Australia, having taken to the top step on his WorldSBK debut last year.

“Last year was incredible because I did the pole position and the fastest lap in the race and I won the first race and it was incredible,” he said.

“So, I will try to repeat, if I can – it would be very nice.”